The New Castle High girls basketball couldn’t sustain a strong start Monday night.
The Lady ‘Canes dropped a 66-35 WPIAL Section 2-4A road decision to Central Valley.
New Castle (1-4, 4-5) trailed 12-10 after the first quarter. The Lady Warriors (3-1, 4-4) closed the opening quarter by hitting a shot from half court to claim the narrow lead. The Lady Warriors fed off that momentum by forging a 31-18 halftime bulge.
“We started off strong,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We went right into our game plan; we were executing and defending hard. We had a lot of energy and we came out full throttle.
“We kind of deflated after that halfcourt shot. We didn’t execute as well in the second quarter. They have a good team and they’re deep. They started to control the game.”
Rihanna Boice paced New Castle with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Raegan Hudson pulled down seven rebounds.
“We just have to keep pushing,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “This one is done and we have to come back ready for Montour (on Thursday). We have to prepare and work hard.”
Mohawk 46, Riverside 24
The Lady Warriors took charge early and cruised to a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Mohawk (2-3, 3-8) built a 16-8 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 24-10 at the break.
Jordan Radzyminski scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Lady Warriors and Madisyn Cole was next with nine.
Jaelynn Timmerman tallied eight points to pace Riverside (0-4, 0-8).
Freedom 53, Laurel 49
The Lady Spartans’ comeback bid came up short in a Section 1-3A loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
Laurel (2-2, 5-5) trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 22-20 at the half. Freedom forged a 42-30 lead going to the final frame.
Danielle Pontius posted 17 points and Joselynn Fortuna was next with 11 for the Lady Spartans.
Julz Mohrbacher netted a game-best 23 points for the Lady Bulldogs (3-1, 6-3).
