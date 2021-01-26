The Neshannock High girls basketball team started strong and made it stand in picking up a 49-41 Section 1-2A road win over the Sewickley Academy on Monday.
Neshannock (5-1, 6-1) led 14-2 after one quarter and 18-3 midway through the second quarter before settling for a 20-11 halftime advantage. The Lady Lancers owned a 36-24 margin going to the final frame.
“We jumped out in the first quarter and we played exceptionally well,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We had a decent start to the third quarter.
“They defended us really well; we had a tough time matching up. I was happy with how we defended. We did some really good things.”
Neleh Nogay led the Lady Lancers with 15 points, six assists and three steals. Addi Watts and Mairan Haggerty posted 10 points apiece for the winners. Watts contributed six boards as well.
“Neleh played a great floor game,” Grybowski said. “They hounded her defensively. She did a great job of controlling the game.”
Neshannock was 18 of 36 from the field.
Des Nance notched 14 points to pace Sewickley Academy (2-2, 4-3).
Mohawk 67, Beaver Falls 43
The Lady Warriors’ Nadia Lape hit a milestone in the team’s Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Tigers.
Lape scored 14 to surpass the 1,000-point plateau. She now has 1,004 career points. Lape hit the milestone on a field goal in the second quarter.
Mohawk (4-0, 9-1) built a 28-8 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 51-19 at halftime. The Lady Warriors carried a 65-27 advantage into the final frame.
Paige Julian netted a team-high 19 points for Mohawk and Hannah McDanel was next with 18.
J’La Kizart scored 17 points to lead Beaver Falls (1-3, 2-4).
Lakeview 46, Wilmington 19
The Lady Sailors led 18-5 after the first quarter and cruised to a District 10, Region 4-3A home win over the Lady Greyhounds.
Maelee Whiting tallied five points to lead Wilmington (0-2 0-6).
Amber Sefton cashed in 14 tallies for Lakeview.
Laurel 68, Ellwood City 39
Three scorers reached double figures to pace the Lady Spartans to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Wolverines.
Regan Atkins led Laurel (3-1, 7-1) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Joselynn Fortuna followed with 13 markers and five steals, while Lucia Lombardo contributed 11 points. Johnna Hill tossed in nine points.
Reese Bintrim notched 11 rebounds and five blocks to go with her eight markers for the winners.
“It was another good section win for us,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “The girls played really hard.
“Lucia Lombardo did a heck of a job guarding (Ellwood City’s Kyla Servick); she was one of the stars of the game for us. Bintrim controlled the paint. We had great team defense and balanced scoring.”
Chloe Sturgeon scored nine points for Ellwood City Lincoln (1-4, 1-4).
The Neshannock High girls basketball team started strong and made it stand in picking up a 49-41 Section 1-2A road win over the Sewickley Academy on Monday.
Neshannock (5-1, 6-1) led 14-2 after one quarter and 18-3 midway through the second quarter before settling for a 20-11 halftime advantage. The Lady Lancers owned a 36-24 margin going to the final frame.
“We jumped out in the first quarter and we played exceptionally well,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We had a decent start to the third quarter.
“They defended us really well; we had a tough time matching up. I was happy with how we defended. We did some really good things.”
Neleh Nogay led the Lady Lancers with 15 points, six assists and three steals. Addi Watts and Mairan Haggerty posted 10 points apiece for the winners. Watts contributed six boards as well.
“Neleh played a great floor game,” Grybowski said. “They hounded her defensively. She did a great job of controlling the game.”
Neshannock was 18 of 36 from the field.
Des Nance notched 14 points to pace Sewickley Academy (2-2, 4-3).
Mohawk 67, Beaver Falls 43
The Lady Warriors’ Nadia Lape hit a milestone in the team’s Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Tigers.
Lape scored 14 to surpass the 1,000-point plateau. She now has 1,004 career points. Lape hit the milestone on a field goal in the second quarter.
Mohawk (4-0, 9-1) built a 28-8 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 51-19 at halftime. The Lady Warriors carried a 65-27 advantage into the final frame.
Paige Julian netted a team-high 19 points for Mohawk and Hannah McDanel was next with 18.
J’La Kizart scored 17 points to lead Beaver Falls (1-3, 2-4).
Lakeview 46, Wilmington 19
The Lady Sailors led 18-5 after the first quarter and cruised to a District 10, Region 4-3A home win over the Lady Greyhounds.
Maelee Whiting tallied five points to lead Wilmington (0-2 0-6).
Amber Sefton cashed in 14 tallies for Lakeview.
Laurel 68, Ellwood City 39
Three scorers reached double figures to pace the Lady Spartans to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Wolverines.
Regan Atkins led Laurel (3-1, 7-1) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Joselynn Fortuna followed with 13 markers and five steals, while Lucia Lombardo contributed 11 points. Johnna Hill tossed in nine points.
Reese Bintrim notched 11 rebounds and five blocks to go with her eight markers for the winners.
“It was another good section win for us,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “The girls played really hard.
“Lucia Lombardo did a heck of a job guarding (Ellwood City’s Kyla Servick); she was one of the stars of the game for us. Bintrim controlled the paint. We had great team defense and balanced scoring.”
Chloe Sturgeon scored nine points for Ellwood City Lincoln (1-4, 1-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.