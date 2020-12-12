The Neshannock High girls basketball team placed four players in double figures en route to a 65-18 rout of St. Joseph in the Neshannock Tipoff Tournament on Friday night.
The Lady Lancers now pause their season for four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mairan Haggerty led the way with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Addi Watts with 14, Hunter Newman with 11 and Neleh Nogay with 10.
Nogay also had six assists and six steals, Watts seven rebounds and four steals, Newman seven rebounds and six steals and Haggerty six rebounds and four steals.
“We were as efficient as could be expected,” veteran Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “It was a good first game and everybody got to play. I was pleased with the effort, pleased with the hustle.”
Starting sophomore guard Avi DeLillo is lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. She will undergo surgery Dec. 23.
Mohawk 75, West Greene 66
The Lady Warriors held on for a win over the Lady Pioneers in the lidlifter of the St. Joseph Tournament.
Paige Julian led four Mohawk players in double figures with 30 points. Hannah McDanel was next with 17 markers and Nadia Lape added 11. Jordan Radzyminski chipped in with 10 tallies.
The Lady Warriors led 28-14 after one quarter and 44-37 at the half. Mohawk pushed the lead to 56-44 going to the fourth period.
Anne Durbin netted 17 points for West Greene.
Mohawk 67, St. Joseph 29
The Lady Warriors raced to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a win over the Lady Spartans.
Nadia Lape recorded 18 points for Mohawk and Hannah McDanel was next with 16. Paige Julian chipped in with 13.
Julie Spinelli scored 10 points for St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.