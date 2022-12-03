The Neshannock High girls basketball team opened the season with a victory Friday night.
The Lady Lancers, who won the WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A championships last season, pulled away in the second half en route to a 47-24 win over Wilmington in the opener of the Karns City Tipoff Tournament.
The teams were deadlocked at 15 at the break. Neshannock was 4 for 20 from the field in the first half and finished 10 for 36 overall.
“It’s a work in progress,” veteran Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “I saw some better things in the second half.
“Wilmington played really aggressively. We don’t need to be good in December. We need to be good in February.”
“We played well in the first half, but we couldn’t keep up in the second half,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said.
Mairan Haggerty paced all scorers with 21 points and Megan Pallerino was next with 20. Haggerty added 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, while Pallerino provided 11 boards, three steals and three blocks.
Lia Krarup contributed 15 markers for the Lady Greyhounds, to go along with nine rebounds and seven steals.
Shenango 51, Riverside 25
The Lady Wildcats built a big lead early and cruised to a win over the Lady Panthers in the New Castle Tipoff Tournament.
Shenango raced to a 21-2 lead after one quarter and held a 31-9 lead at the break.
“It’s a good way to start the season,” Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I loved our effort. It was a good way to start the season.”
Janie Natale netted 18 points with four blocks to lead Shenango. Emilee Fedrizzi and Kylee Rubin tallied nine markers each for the winners. Fedrizzi handed out seven assists.
New Castle 54, Aliquippa 45
The Lady ‘Canes blanked the Lady Quips in the second quarter to rally and capture a win in the opener of the New Castle Tipoff Tournament.
New Castle trailed 23-12 after one quarter before knotting the count at 23 at the break. The Lady ‘Canes took a 40-36 margin after three quarters.
Armani Walker netted 18 points to lead New Castle. She added six rebounds and four assists. Rihanna Boice chipped in 17 markers and 10 boards for the winners and Raegan Hudson tallied 10 markers.
“We came out and we had some jitters; a little bit of tipoff jitters,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We settled in in the second quarter.
“We picked up the intensity in the second quarter. Our defense turned into offense. We were able to create some turnovers to put some points on the board.”
Mars 48, Laurel 44
The Lady Spartans came up short in a decision against the Lady Planets in the opener of the Slippery Rock Tipoff Tournament.
Regan Atkins, Danielle Pontius and Johna Hill scored nine points each for Laurel. Joselynn Fortuna followed with with eight points.
Olivia Donnelly deposited a game-best 16 tallies for Mars.
