Laurel's Regan Atkins dribbles to the basket during a home game against Freedom.
Laurel's Danielle Pontius dribbles up the court during a home game against Freedom.
Laurel coach Matt Stebbins reacts after a play during a home game against Freedom.
The Laurel High girls basketball team started strong and never looked back Monday night.
The Lady Spartans built a 10-point lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 55-39 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over Freedom.
Three players scored in double figures for Laurel (1-0 section, 2-0 overall).
“We got great balanced scoring tonight,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “It was a physical game.
“It’s always good to get that first section win. We did a nice job in the fourth quarter controlling the boards; that’s a good win for us.”
Regan Atkins led Laurel with 16 points and Reese Bintrim was next with 14. Joselynn Fortuna added 13. Fortuna pulled down a team-best 12 rebounds for the Lady Spartans. Bintrim snared seven boards. Atkins followed with seven rebounds and six steals.
Karissa Mercier scored 12 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1).
Hickory 55, Wilmington 23
The Lady Greyhounds struggled in dropping a District 10, nonregion road game to the Lady Hornets.
Wilmington (0-2) trailed 19-4 after one quarter and 36-12 at the half.
Madison Graham garnered eight points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Greyhounds. Sydnee Ward pulled down six rebounds for Wilmington and Ellyce Black added five.
OLSH 44, Shenango 37
The Lady Wildcats came up short in a Section 1-2A road matchup against the Lady Chargers.
Shenango (0-1, 1-2) was within five points late but couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.
Kelly Cleaver collected 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Wildcats. Emilee Fedrizzi chipped in with 10 markers, four blocks and four assists.
Kayleigh Costantino scored 10 points to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2-0, 2-0).
