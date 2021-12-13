Emilee Fedrizzi came through in a key spot Monday night for the Shenango High girls basketball team.
Fedrizzi drove inside and hit a field goal with around 25 seconds left to lift the Lady Wildcats to a 46-44 WPIAL nonsection road win over Mohawk.
Fedrizzi’s mid-range bucket was the final points of the game.
“It was nice to win a tight game,” first-year Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “It was nice to see us pull one out, especially on the road.
“We didn’t play our best game, but I’m proud of their effort.”
The Lady Wildcats are now 2-1.
The Lady Warriors (1-2) had the final possession. They missed a 3-pointer and the ball was kicked out of bounds by Shenango. The Lady Wildcats’ Kassidy Peters got a steal and the visitors hung on.
“We called one of our set plays that was working,” first-year Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said. “We thought it would work, but Shenango made a good defensive play.
“They made one more play than we did and they came out on top. It was a hard-fought game by both teams.”
Said LaRocco, “It was a turnover-filled game on both ends. We came up with a lot of steals. Their pressure bothered us at times. We found a way to get stops at the end to get the win.”
Fedrizzi and Kylee Rubin scored 12 points apiece for the Lady Wildcats. Rubin added a team-high 11 rebounds.
“Emilee hasn’t even scratched the surface on how good she can be,” LaRocco said.
Alexa Kadilak scored 11 points for Mohawk and Aricka Young was next with 10.
“This was a good early-season test for us,” Moncrief said. “I saw some good things out there and I saw some things that we need to correct.”
Seneca Valley 55, New Castle 17
The Lady ‘Canes’ slow start proved costly in a nonsection road loss to the Lady Raiders.
New Castle (2-1) trailed 14-4 after the first quarter and 33-8 at the half.
Aayanni Hudson netted eight points for the Lady ‘Canes and Rihanna Boice was next with six.
Oliva West tossed in a game-high 16 points for Seneca Valley (2-1).
Union 51,Riverside 25
The Lady Scots remained hot with an easy road win over the Lady Panthers.
Union (3-0) raced to a 16-2 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 39-10 at the half.
Kelly Cleaver cashed in 15 points and three rebounds for the Lady Scots. Elise Booker was next with 10 markers and three steals, and Kayla Fruehstorfer tallied eight points.
Bella Cameron pulled down a team-best seven rebounds for Union to go with her six points.
Cameron Friello netted 11 points for Riverside (0-3).
Wilmington 43, Meadville 34
The Lady Greyhounds held on for a road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Wilmington (2-1) led 40-23 after three quarters before being outscored 11-3 in the final frame.
“It was a good win,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We started out pretty strong. Making that long bus trip, you wonder how they will come off the bus.”
Lia Krarup netted 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead all scorers for the Lady Greyhounds. She tallied 17 of her markers in the first half.
Maelee Whiting grabbed eight rebounds to lead Wilmington and AnnaLee Gardner garnered five assists.
Phoebe Templin tossed in 14 markers for Meadville.
