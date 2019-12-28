The Wilmington High girls basketball team is moving forward with a new coach.
Jay Sabik, a fourth-grade teacher in the Wilmington district, has been named Lady Greyhounds coach, replacing Rick Holzworth, who said on Monday that he was fired by the district.
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 38-26 nonregion decision at Karns City on Friday night in Sabik’s debut.
Sabik was an assistant coach for girls basketball in the Butler and New Castle districts years ago, and also served as an assistant track and field coach at Wilmington.
“It’s going to take us a few days to straighten things out but I think we’ll be OK,” Sabik said. “This was only Day 2 for us, so we had a lot of turnovers. But the girls played their hearts out tonight.
“I am officially the head coach, but Noah Wertz and I will be handling things together,” he added.
“He will be calling plays and I will be handling personnel.”
The Lady Greyhounds were without senior Nadia Huebner and sophomore Madison Graham, both of whom are injured. Sophomore Jadyn Flick, who is fighting an illness, attempted to play Friday night, but was unable to. In addition, junior Keegan McConahy, has transferred to Kennedy Catholic, according to Sabik.
Meredith Glavach scored 10 points to lead Wilmington.
Neshannock 52, North Hills 25
The Lady Lancers got their defensive game on, leading to the Hampton Holiday Classic rout.
Neshannock (3-4) placed three players in double figures, led by Kaylee George with 15 points, Neleh Nogay with 14 tallies and Mairan Haggerty with a career-high 13 markers, including three 3-pointers.
The Lady Lancers had a season-low four turnovers. North Hills committed 12.
Neshannock held a 27-26 edge on the boards. Jesse Fehrs had 10 and George seven. Ellina DeLillo had five steals and four assists and Nogay four steals and four assists.
The Lady Lancers play Upper St. Clair at 5 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
New Castle 50, Union 21
The Lady ‘Canes took control in the second quarter in a win over the Lady Scots in the first round of the New Castle Christmas Tournament at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle led 7-3 after one quarter before pushing the buffer to 29-3 at the break.
Aayanni Hudson tossed in 19 to lead the Lady ‘Canes (6-3) and Alaya Respress recorded 12.
Maddie Wynn netted six points to lead the Lady Scots (0-8). Zoe Lepri pulled down a team-high four rebounds for Union.
Mohawk 83, Greensburg Central Catholic 43
Nadia Lape poured in a game-high 36 points to lead the Lady Warriors to a win over the Lady Centurions in the Butler Holiday Classic.
Paige Julian contributed 19 markers for Mohawk (7-1) and Abby Shoaff was next with 10.
Gia Scalia scored 13 points for Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2).
Kennedy Catholic 75, Ellwood City 44
The Lady Wolverines fell behind 25-5 after one quarter and couldn’t recover in dropping a matchup in the Laurel Christmas Tournament at Laurel.
Maria Ioanilli led Ellwood City Lincoln (1-6) with 10 points and Chloe Sturgeon was next with eight.
Malia Magestro paced all scorers with 35 points for the Lady Golden Eagles (4-2).
Rochester 52, Laurel 49
The Lady Spartans came up short in a clash with the Lady Rams at the Laurel Christmas Tournament.
Jasmine Mack sealed the game for Rochester by making 5 foul shots in 6 attempts in the fourth quarter.
Regan Atkins paced Laurel (5-3) with 14 points. Faith Gibson and Danielle Pontius chipped in with nine tallies apiece. Mikyla Slater and Atkins shared team-high honors in rebounds with five each.
“We played a heck of a ballgame,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “Faith came back to the lineup after missing some time and she played well.
“We played great defense and we played great team basketball. I can’t ask for anything more. Rochester is a great team.”
Alexis Robinson led Rochester (8-1) with 14 markers.
“We’re still trying to find our identity. This will make us better in the long run.”
