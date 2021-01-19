The Mohawk High girls basketball team came alive in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Warriors scored 27 fourth-quarter points to erase a four-point deficit and capture a 62-51 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Laurel.
The Lady Spartans (2-1 section, 4-1 overall) held a 14-11 advantage after the first quarter and a 28-23 margin at the half. Laurel carried a 40-35 buffer into the final frame.
“Laurel is a pretty good team,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “They had the momentum. We relied on our seniors and our experience.
“We made some shots.”
The Lady Warriors (2-0, 6-1) opened the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run to seize momentum.
“We switched our defense at halftime,” O’Lare said. “I asked them what their input is. We were looking for something to believe in. We’ve been through everything. I told them to just play like seniors. Impose your will a little bit and hit some shots. It wasn’t anything magical. It was just as simple as hitting shots.”
The Lady Spartans held a four-point lead with 6:30 to go.
“It was a heck of a game; a hard-fought game,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “Nobody expected us to hang with them with our young team.
“They went on a run in the fourth quarter. They hit threes from the volleyball line. I’m proud of the girls. It’s hard to stop that.”
Paige Julian paced the Lady Warriors with 21 points Nadia Lape was next with 16.
Mohawk put the game away down the stretch from the foul line, making all 14 of its shots in the period.
Regan Atkins and Reese Bintrim tossed in 15 markers apiece to lead the Lady Spartans. Bintrim pulled down eight rebounds and Atkins added six steals.
Blackhawk 86, New Castle 32
The Lady ‘Canes struggled in dropping a Section 2-4A home game against the visiting Lady Cougars.
Blackhawk (2-1, 3-1) held a 22-10 lead after one quarter and 57-21 margin at the break.
“Blackhawk is always one of the top contenders and they have been for a while,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “I thought we got out of the gate really strong. We were playing together and playing hard.
“We have to be better at taking care of the ball. When we do things like taking care of the ball and staying in front of them, we know we can play with them. We have to be better all-around.”
Aayanni Hudson netted a game-high 15 points to lead the Lady ‘Canes (0-3, 2-3). Mia Graham recorded eight points and five assists for the hosts.
Neshannock 57, Shenango 56
The Lady Lancers rallied late for a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Wildcats.
Neshannock (2-1, 3-1) trailed by three points with one minute left in the game. The Lady Lancers then made four key steals to take the lead. Neshannock, though, went 4 of 8 from the foul line to take the one-point lead.
The Lady Lancers were just 7 of 14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“It’s great to get the turnovers,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “But we were gassed at that point. I get it. I tried to get their legs back by calling timeouts.
“The free throws were hitting the front of the rim; everybody missed them in the fourth quarter. We got steals which was big, but we could have put it away by making our free throws.”
The Lady Lancers held an eight-point lead in the third quarter before the Lady Wildcats rallied to take the lead.
“It says a lot about our team. They never gave up,” Grybowski said. “It says a lot for our team.”
Neleh Nogay notched 16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three assists to lead the Lady Lancers. Mairan Haggerty followed with 15 markers nine boards and three steals.
Addi Watts tallied 13 points for Neshannock.
Janie Natale scored 15 points to lead Shenango (1-2, 3-3) and Kylee Rubin recorded 14. Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 10.
The Lady Lancers were 16 of 72 from the floor, compared to 23 of 51 for the Lady Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.