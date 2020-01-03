The Neshannock High girls basketball team rallied for a win Thursday night.
The Lady Lancers spotted host Ellwood City Lincoln a three-point lead after one quarter before regrouping for a 57-36 WPIAL Section 1-3A decision.
Neshannock (2-2 section, 4-5 overall) took a 25-19 halftime lead and pushed it to 38-29 going to the fourth period.
Ellina DeLillo posted 15 points, four assists and three steals for the Lady Lancers and Neleh Nogay notched 14 points. Addi Watts and Kaylee George garnered nine points apiece for the winners. George added seven steals and four assists as well.
Neshannock was 20 for 55 from the field, compared to 13 for 48 for Ellwood City.
“We played much better in the second half,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “We kind of started out slow and had a decent second quarter.
“It was good to go there and get back on track. There’s a lot of things to work on. We’re really getting beat on the boards and not boxing out.”
Kyla Servick paced the Lady Wolverines (0-4, 1-8) with 13 points and Maria Ioanilli was next with 10 tallies and 11 rebounds.
Ellwood City outrebounded Neshannock, 34-22.
Central Valley 61, New Castle 46
The Lady ‘Canes struggled in the second half in dropping a Section 2-4A home matchup with the Lady Warriors.
New Castle (2-2, 7-4) led 24-23 at the half. But Central Valley (3-0, 8-0) outscored the Lady ‘Canes 22-12 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
“I told the girls at halftime the first three minutes would be crucial in the second half,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “It really set the tone for the half.
“We just came out flat. They’re a good team. Recovering from that is hard enough. It was still early enough, we pushed and cut the deficit as much as we could. But they were better than us in the second half.”
Aayanni Hudson tossed in a team-high 19 points for the Lady ‘Canes. Alaya Respress was next with nine markers for the hosts. Hudson pulled down five rebounds. Kerri Lyles snared a team-best eight boards to go with her six points.
OLSH 35, Laurel 29
The Lady Spartans were blanked in the fourth quarter in a Section 2-2A road loss to the Lady Chargers.
Laurel (3-1, 5-5) carried a 29-22 lead going to the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Spartans were outscored 13-0 in the final frame.
“We played an unbelievable three quarters,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “We didn’t execute well in the fourth quarter; we just had a bunch of turnovers in the fourth quarter.”
Regan Atkins paced the Lady Spartans with 15.
Kaylee Constantino netted 14 markers for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4-0, 6-2).
Mohawk 57, Freedom 42
The Lady Warriors took control in the second quarter en route to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Mohawk (4-0, 9-1) led 10-9 after the first quarter before pushing it to 30-17 at the half. The Lady Warriors took a 42-26 buffer going to the fourth quarter.
Karly McCutcheon recorded 16 points to lead Mohawk. Paige Julian and Hannah McDanel added 14 markers apiece for the Lady Warriors.
Julz Mohrbacher tallied 16 points for Freedom (3-1, 7-1).
Shenango 55, Northgate 42
The Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Flames 23-11 in the second quarter to secure the Section 1-2A road win.
Kylee Rubin registered 14 points and 17 rebounds for Shenango (1-3, 3-5), while Emilee Fedrizzi was next with 14 markers and six boards.
Shayla Stiegler scored 15 points to lead Northgate (0-4, 0-9).
Wilmington 46, Jamestown 34
The Lady Greyhounds built an early lead and cruised to a District 10, nonregion home win over the Lady Muskies.
Wilmington (3-6) led 12-3 after one quarter and 29-9 at the half. The Lady Greyhounds held a 39-15 buffer going to the final frame.
Meredith Glavach tossed in a team-high 20 points to lead Wilmington.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Lady Greyhounds coach Jay Sabik said. “They worked well together. They did a nice job and really played hard.”
Quigley Catholic 45, Union 38
The Lady Scots came up short in a Section 1-1A road loss to the Lady Spartans.
Kayla Fruehstorfer and Zoe Lepri posted 11 points each for Union (0-4, 1-9).
Hailey Drutarosky delivered a game-high 24 tallies for Quigley Catholic (2-1, 3-6).
CENTRAL VALLEY (61)
Ott 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, DeAngelo 0 0-0 0, Gillian 10 0-0 20, Fry 3 9-11 15, Angleman 2 1-2 5, Kostosky 1 0-0 2, Kirby 9 0-2 19, Newman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 10-15 61.
NEW CASTLE (46)
Mia Graham 3 0-4 6, Alaya Respress 3 1-2 9, Dashonna Drew 0 0-0 0, Deja Drew 0 0-0 0, Raquel Rivera 0 0-0 0, Kerri Lyles 3 0-2 6, Aayanni Hudson 8 0-0 19, Neena Flora 2 0-0 6,. Totals: 19 1-8 46.
CENTRAL VALLEY 13 10 22 16 — 61
NEW CASTLE 14 10 12 10 — 46
3-point goals — Central Valley 1 (Kirby 1), New Castle 7 (Respress 2, Flora 2, Hudson 3).
JV score: Central Valley 56, New Castle 11. NC — Neena Flora 7.
SHENANGO (55)
Brianna DeSalvo 1 0-0 2, Johanna Kraner 1 0-0 2, Emilee Fedrizzi 5 1-1 11, Kassidy Peters 2 0-0 4, Kylee Rubin 6 2-5 14, Janie Natale 2 0-0 5, Jordan Smith 2 0-0 6, Ashley DeCarbo 2 1-2 5, Madison Iwanejko 3 0-0 6, Angelina DePaulo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 4-8 55.
NORTHGATE (42)
Shayla Stiegler 2 10-16 15, Alley Booth 3 2-2 9, Shyla Battiste 2 2-5 6, Mariah Benny 2 2-3 6, Peyton Abramowitz 0 0-0 0, Emma Ayres 0 0-0 0, J. Ayres 0 0-0 0, Wynn 0 0-0 0, Dickerson 0 0-0 0, Manion 2 0-0 6. Totals: 11 16-26 42.
SHENANGO 6 23 12 14 — 55
NORTHGATE 7 11 13 11 — 42
3-point goals — Shenango 3 (Smith 2, Natale 1), Northgate 4 (Stiegler 1, Booth 1, Manion 2).
JV score: No game.
LAUREL (29)
Faith Gibson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Lombardo 1 0-0 3, Regan Atkins 5 2-2 15, Danielle Pontius 0 1-2 1, Joselynn Fortuna 0 1-3 1, Reese Bintrim 0 2-2 2, Mikyla Slater 3 0-0 7, Johnna Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-9 29.
OUR LADY
OF THE SACRED HEART (35)
Haley Hamilton 1 4-4 6, Hannah Valenti 0 0-2 0, Grace Bradley 0 2-4 2, Kaylee Constantino 3 5-6 14, Emily Schuck 2 4-6 8, Kennedy Walsh 2 0-0 5. Totals: 8 15-22 35.
LAUREL 10 10 9 0 — 29
OLSH 6 4 12 13 — 35
3-point goals — Laurel 5 (Atkins 3, Slater 1, Lombardo 1), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4 (Constantino 3, Walsh 1).
JV score: No game.
NESHANNOCK (57)
Neleh Nogay 6 0-0 14, Lacey Salomon 0 0-0 0, Addi Watts 4 0-2 9, Kaylee George 3 1-2 9, Ellina DeLillo 3 8-10 15, Meghan Pallerino 0 0-0 0, Jesse Fehrs 3 1-2 7, Mairan Haggerty 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 10-16 57.
ELLWOOD CITY (36)
Saige Chambers 1 0-0 2, Brooke Roth 0 0-0 0, Kyla Servick 5 3-7 13, Grace Balin 0 0-1 0, Olivia Battaglia 0 0-0 0, Maria Ioanilli 4 1-2 10, Emily Sedgwick 2 3-4 7, Chloe Sturgeon 1 2-3 4. Totals: 13 9-17 36.
NESHANNOCK 9 16 13 19 — 57
ELLWOOD CITY 12 7 10 7 — 36
3-point goals — Neshannock 7 (Nogay 2, Watts 1, George 2, DeLillo 1, Haggerty 1).
JV score: No game.
FREEDOM (42)
Myah Hrinko 1 0-0 2, Karissa Mercier 5 1-2 11, Renee Mohrbacher 4 3-4 11, Julz Mohrbacher 5 4-6 16, Morgan Hrinko 1 0-0 2, Olivia Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-12 42.
MOHAWK (57)
Karly McCutcheon 5 3-4 16, Nadia Lape 1 5-6 8, Paige Julian 6 2-2 14, Hannah McDanel 5 0-0 14, Jordan Radzmynski 1 2-2 4, Abby Shoaff 0 1-2 1, Alexis Shiderly 0 0-0 0, Isabella Schmidt 0 0-2 0, Alexa Kadilak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-18 57.
FREEDOM 9 8 9 16 — 42
MOHAWK 10 20 12 15 — 57
3-point goals — Freedom 2 (J. Mohrbacher 2), Mohawk 8 (McDanel 4, McCutcheon 3, Lape 1).
JV score: Mohawk 70, Freedom 10. M — Alexis Shiderly 15, Alexa Kadilak 13, Madisyn Cole 13, Ava Nulph 10.
JAMESTOWN (34)
Johnson 2 1-2 5, Smith 1 2-4 4, Messai 3 3-3 9, McElhinny 5 0-1 10, Cowher 1 0-0 2, L. Keener 1 0-0 2, T. Keener 0 0-0 0, Gould 0 0-0 0, Weimert 0 0-0 0, Stevenson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 6-10 34.
WILMINGTON (46)
Meredith Glavach 7 2-4 20, Mariah Gardner 0 0-0 0, Ellyce Black 0 0-0 0, Nadia Huebner 2 3-5 8, Jadyn Flick 2 0-2 4, Annalee Gardner 1 0-0 2, Sydnee Ward 2 0-0 4, Emily Withers 1 1-2 3, Renee Ealy 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 6-13 46.
JAMESTOWN 3 6 6 19 — 34
WILMINGTON 12 17 10 7 — 46
3-point goals — Wilmington 6 (Glavach 4, Huebner 1, Ealy 1).
JV score: No game.
UNION (38)
Elise Booker 1 0-0 2, Kayla Fruehstorfer 4 0-0 11, Zoe Lepri 4 3-5 11, Gianna Trott 2 1-2 5, Kendall Preuhs 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wynn 3 3-7 9, Gabby Haught 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-14 38.
QUIGLEY CATHOLIC (45)
Mia Grisafi 4 2-2 11, Hailey Drutarosky 8 7-11 24, Camille Cunningham 1 1-2 3, Caitlyn Eiler 0 2-2 2, Lillianna Brisco 1 3-4 5. Totals: 14 15-21 45.
UNION 7 9 11 11 — 38
QUIGLEY 11 12 9 13 — 45
3-point goals — Union (Fruehstorfer 3), Quigley Catholic 2 (Frutarosky 1, Grisafi 1).
JV score: No game.
