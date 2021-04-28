Logan Gibson went 4 for 4 with a double and six RBIs to lead the New Castle High baseball team to a 15-4, five-inning win at Central Valley on Tuesday.
The Red Hurricane is now 6-4 in Section 2-4A and 8-7 overall. Central Valley slipped to 2-5, 4-10.
Winning pitcher Dante Micaletti went three innings in the start. He gave up two hits, three earned runs and five walks while striking out four.
Dom Fornataro pitched the final two innings, with one hit, one walk, six strikeouts and no earned runs.
Anthony Miller and George Joseph each had a single and double for the ‘Canes. Micaletti, Rocco Bernadina, Donny Cade and Nick Rodgers had two singles apiece.
Union 15, Cornell 0
Jake Vitale pitched all three innings in a perfect game to spark Union to the Section 1-1A victory on the road.
Vitale went three innings, giving up no runs, no hits, no walks and striking out six. There were no errors in the game as Cornell was not able to put a ball into play.
Tyler Staub was 3 for 3 with two doubles for the winners, while Shane Roper went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Aaron Gunn had a three-run homer to end the game early via the mercy rule. Joe Annarelli was 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and Brennen Porter added two RBIs.
The Scotties are now 6-2 in the section and 7-5 overall. Cornell is 0-5, 2-7.
Mohawk 9,Freedom 4
The Warriors improved to 5-3, 7-6.
Freedom slipped to 1-7, 1-12.
SoftballWilmington 11,Lakeview 6
Remi Coy went the distance to improve her record to 6-0 in the District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road game.
Coy gave up nine hits, one walk and two earned runs while striking out nine.
Taylor Dlugozima hit two homers and drove in five runs for the Lady Greyhounds (8-0, 8-0). Faith Jones and Paije Peterson each chipped in with a homer and three RBIs.
Coy added three singles, Dlugozima three hits, including two homers, and five RBI and Jadyn Flick, McKenna Bucker, Maelee Whiting and Bri Fisher two singles each.
Neshannock 16,Freedom 3 (Game 1)
Neshannock 3,Freedom 1 (Game 2)
In Game 1 of the Section 4-2A twinbill, the Lady Lancers got a mercy rule victory.
Abigale Measel went two innings, surrendering 0 hits, 1 run, no walks and three strikeouts in two innings.
Kaylee Smith pitched the final inning.
Neleh Nogay had two singles, a double and two RBIs for the victors, while Gabby Perod added two singles and three RBIs, Smith and Ali Giordano three singles and two RBIs each and Katherine Nativio two singles and an RBI.
Smith went 3.1 innings to pick up the win in Game 2. She gave up three hits, walked one and struck out three.
Measel pitched the final 2/3 of an inning. She also was 2 for 3 at the plate.
Aaralyn Nogay had a single and RBI.
The Lady Lancers are 6-2, 6-3. The Lady Bulldogs slipped to 0-7, 2-9.
Shenango 14New Brighton 2
Winning pitcher Mia Edwards struck out all nine batters she faced over the first three innings in the Lady Wildcats’ Section 4-2A mercy rule decision.
She is now 11-2. Shenango is 7-1 in the section, 11-2 overall.
Kate Peterson relieved Edwards and gave up six singles, two earned runs and two walks while fanning five in three innings of work.
Edwards had two doubles and a single, Ashley DeCarbo three singles. Madison Iwanejko had a double and three RBIs, Cam Robertson two singles and three RBIs and Leyna Mason two hits, including a three-run homer to send fans home early, and five RBIs.
TennisLancers’ doubleSteam falls
Neshannock seniors Evan Dean and Steven Schaville were eliminated in the round of 16 at the WPIAL Boys AA Doubles Championships at North Allegheny High.
The two were eliminated by No. 4 seed from South Park, Joe Toth and Ethan Bowden, 10-2.
The top three finishers advance to the state championships in Hershey.
In Monday’s action:
SoftballShenango 11, Freedom 0
Mia Edwards threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks for the Lady Wildcats in the Section 4-2A home win.
Edwards also had two hits, including a three-run home run, and four RBIs overall.
Union 20, Sewickley Academy 3
Mallory Gorgacz and Ella Casalandra belted home runs for the Lady Scots in a Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Neshannock 9,Riverside 2
Abigale Measel gave up three hits in seven innings in the Lady Lancers’ win. She surrendered no earned runs and no walks while striking out eight.
Laurel 10,Mohawk 0
Winning pitcher Grace Kissick improved to 3-0 with the five-inning Section 4-2A victory. Kissick gave up two hits and no walks while striking out seven for the Lady Spartans.
Central Valley 7,New Castle 3
Losing pitcher Rachel Zona went the distance, giving up nine hits and four walks while striking out four in the Section 3-4A game.
Juliana Evans had a home run and double for the Lady ‘Canes (2-5, 3-7).
Central Valley is 7-2, 8-5.
BaseballEllwood City 10,Beaver Falls 0
Ryan Gibbons tossed a gem and contributed at the plate as well in leading the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A home win over the Tigers.
Gibbons went the distance to earn the win. He gave up two hits with a walk and 16 strikeouts. Gibbons also added a pair of hits.
Union 9,Cornell 5
Tyler Staub (1-3) started and pitched 51/3 innings to earn the win. He allowed two hits and three runs — no earned runs — with three walks and eight strikeouts. Staub added two of Union’s nine hits.
Central Valley 6,New Castle 3
The Red Hurricane stranded 11 runners on base in a Section 2-4A loss to the Warriors at Flaherty Field.
Mohawk 3,Freedom 1
Cooper Vance, Jay Wrona, A.J. Verdi and Garrison Staph posted two hits apiece for Mohawk in the Section 1-3A victory.
Shenango 8,Laurel 5
Shane Cato struck struck out nine batters in five innings to lead the Wildcats to a Section 2-2A home win.
Boys track and fieldWarriors top Scotties
Mohawk knocked off Union, 116-31.
Girls track and fieldMohawk rolls
The Lady Warriors won 17 events in posting a 135-9 decision over Union.
