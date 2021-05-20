Ryan Gibbons came through in the clutch for the Ellwood City Lincoln High baseball team Thursday.
Gibbons recorded an RBI bunt single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Wolverines to a 2-1 WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff win over Keystone Oaks.
"It's a great start for the program that we're building here," first-year Ellwood City coach Chris Weisz said. "It's crazy. I was never as nervous as I was today."
Sixth-seeded Ellwood City (10-11) advances to meet South Park (13-4) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
"South Park is a great team," Weisz said. "They have a lot of great baseball players. We're going to go there with the belief that we will do our thing."
Ashton Wilson doubled down the line in left to open the last of the eighth. John Biskup sacrificed Wilson to third. The 11th-seeded Golden Eagles (7-8) walked James Meehan and Sammy DiCaprio to load the bases with one out.
Gibbons then put down a suicide squeeze bunt, scoring Wilson with the winning run.
"In my mind, we were struggling at the plate a little bit," Weisz said. "I put it in a guy's hands that I had full confidence in. He has delivered over and over again. I couldn't ask for a better job.
"Gibby does all the little things great. It absolutely made the decision a lot easier."
Gibbons (5-2) went the distance on the mound to earn the win. He gave up just one hit in eight innings with a walk and 14 strikeouts. Gibbons threw 97 total pitches, 67 of which went for strikes.
Gibbons also singled and drove in a run.
"When you look at it, you're asking a guy to keep us in the game," Weisz said. "There was no doubt he was going to do that. You can't ask for a better performance from your top guy.
"He just came out and gave us a shot. I think he's one of the best pitchers in (Class) 3A."
Wilson had two of the Wolverines' six hits. Meehan drove in a run.
"Offensively, we did put the ball in play," Weisz said. "I thought we needed to lay off the high pitch.
"We couldn't get that one hit to open up the game, though. We know we have to be better. In playoff time, a win is a win."
Danny O'Brien went the distance in suffering the loss. O'Brien tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering six hits and two runs — one earned — with six walks and four strikeouts.
Ellwood City scored a run in the first and a marker in the eighth.
The Golden Eagles scored their run in the fourth inning.
