Shenango High boys golfer Tommy George was on his game Tuesday.
George shot a 2-under-par 34 over the back nine at Stonecrest Golf Course in the Wildcats’ 206-233 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Mohawk.
Brayden Cast added a 40, Zach Herb a 43 Vince Sibeto a 44 and Tommy Presnar a 45 for Shenango (3-1 section, 3-1 overall).
For Mohawk, Zack Barth led with a 37, followed by Jackson Miller with a 44, Kaden Young with a 46, Kevan Yorns a 52 and Mason Hopper a 54.
New Castle falls
Jacob Wagner shot a 39 to lead the Red Hurricane in a 203-239 Section 5-3A loss to Montour on the par-36 front nine at Chartiers Country Club.
George Joseph posted a 47 for New Castle (1-4, 1-4), and Rocco Bernadina added a 48. Josh Hoerner shot a 50, while Dom Natale notched a 55.
Wolverines win
Joey Hudson carded a 38 to lead Ellwood City Lincoln to a 220-225 Section 5-2A decision over Neshannock on the par-36 front nine at Delmar.
Milo Sesti recorded a 39 for the Wolverines (3-1, 3-1), and Dan Rogers recorded a 46. Geoffrey Bokor registered a 48 and Ryan Hampton fired a 49.
Liam Kosior led the Lancers with a 41, and Justin Lockley chipped in with a 45. Steven Schaville and Paul Litrenta both shot a 46 for Neshannock, while Sam Ball added a 47.
Wilmington places sixth
Kaitlyn Hoover shot a 100 for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Grove City Country Club.
Brayden McCown was next for Wilmington with a 106, and Presley Deep delivered a 108. Maxwell Frederick added a 126.
Hickory won the event with a 332, and Grove City took second with a 340. Slippery Rock finished third with a 347, West Middlesex took fourth with a 373, and Sharpsville was fifth with a 391. Sharon, which didn’t field a complete team, claimed seventh.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds cruise
Wilmington rolled to a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A victory over Kennedy Catholic.
Grace Hendrickson (No. 1), Mary Matyasovsky (No. 2), and Taylor Dlugozima (No. 3) picked up singles wins for Wilmington (3-0, 3-0).
The doubles tandems of Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (No. 1), and Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (No. 2) also captured wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, KENNEDY CATHOLIC 0
SINGLES
1. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Lydia Grove 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
2. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Andrea Suhar 6-2, 6-3.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Nikki Risavi 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Carissa Ealy/Alaina Suhar 6-1, 6-3.
2. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (W) won by forfeit.
Wilmington rolls
The Lady Greyhounds blanked Greenville, 5-0, in a District 10, Region 1-2A match.
Grace Hendrickson (No. 1), Mary Matyasovsky (No. 2), and Taylor Dlugozima (No. 3) picked up singles wins for Wilmington.
The doubles tandems of Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (No. 1), and Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (No. 2) also captured wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, GREENVILLE 0
SINGLES
1. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Anna Cooper 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
2. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Alaina Gregory 6-3, 6-3.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Ella Hildebrand 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Makenna Philson/Rilee Uber 6-3, 6-3.
2. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (W) def. Holly Addison/Zoe Colwell 6-2, 6-3.
