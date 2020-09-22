Shenango High boys golfer Tommy George is one of eight locals moving on.
George was the medalist Monday, firing a 77, at the WPIAL Section 5-2A Individual Qualifier at the par-71 Stonecrest Golf Course. A total of 40 individuals representing seven schools competed in the qualifier.
Any golfer that shot 86 or better advances to the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championship, which will be held Oct. 1 at Allegheny Country Club, which is located in Sewickley.
Sam Haswell of Laurel took second with a 78, while Neshannock’s Justin Lockley claimed third with an 80.
Jack Barth of Mohawk along with Joey Hudson of Ellwood City Lincoln tied for fourth with an 81. Neshannock’s Paul Litrenta captured sixth with an 83. Milo Sesti (Elwood City) and Neshannock’s Liam Kosior shared seventh, each with an 84.
Sesti and Litrenta are juniors, with the rest of the qualifiers being seniors.
Golfers representing Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Riverside, Shenango and Union participated in the event.
Volleyball
Neshannock sweeps foe
Julia Germond served 14 points to lead the Lady Lancers to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 Section 1-2A home win over New Brighton.
Zoe Vitale posted 11 points for Neshannock (2-1), while Maya Mrozek added eight hits and three blocks.
The Lady Lancers captured the junior varsity match, 25-10, 25-23.
Shenango rolls to win
Emilee Fedrizzi notched six points, seven kills and four aces to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-7 Section 1-2A home victory over Freedom.
Emma Callahan served nine points for Shenango, while Kassidy Peters posted 11 assists and six points.
Kylee Rubin registered five aces for the winners.
The Lady Wildcats won the junior varsity match as well, 25-3, 25-19.
Girls tennisNeshannock rolls to win
The Lady Lancers defeated Blackhawk 4-1 in a WPIAL Section 4-2A match at Pearson Park.
Ava Horn (No. 2) and Reese Zimmerman (No. 3) picked up singles wins for Neshannock (1-2, 2-2).
The doubles teams of Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 1) and Gianna Memo/Elena Noga (No. 2) also picked up victories.
NESHANNOCK 4,
BLACKHAWK 1
SINGLES
1. Chloe Stein (B) def. Cristina Memo 6-2, 6-1.
2. Ava Horn (N) def. Kate Trevelline 6-1, 6-0.
3. Reese Zimmerman (N) def. Devyn Moye 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2).
DOUBLES
1. Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Alaina Cline/Cora McCowin 7-5, 6-0.
2. Gianna Memo/Elena Noga (N) def. Paige Sepp/Sophia Withrow 6-2, 6-4.
EXHIBITION
1. Chloe Maalouf/Lindsey (N) def. Hannah Burau/Bella D’Amico 6-1.
