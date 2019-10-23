George finishes strong to tie for 10th at state

Tommy George had a day to remember Tuesday.
The Shenango High junior tied for 10th place at the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
George shot 82-78 — 160, and was named all-state for his Top 10 finish. Neshannock senior Liam McGann tied for 34th with a 92-86 — 178. Riverside senior Skyler Fox was the winner of the event with a 72-72 — 144.
George skyrocketed into one of the top spots after starting out Tuesday's round tied for 19th place.
He had one bad hole on Monday, when he took a 9 on the Par 4 No. 17 hole. A shotgun start was implemented Tuesday because of the threat of rain and George started on No. 16 and proceeded to make an 8 on No. 17.
"One bad hole both days and it was the same hole," Shenango coach John Dado said. "But then he played great the rest of the way.
"It was so much fun to watch him climb up the leaderboard. He said coming in he was wanted to get into the Top 10 and he really ground it out to get there. He made pars on some very difficult holes. Even though he did end with a bogey, everyone was so excited for his finish. it was a great scene at the end."
Dado said that George has an outstanding work ethic and he showed that after Monday's round ended.
"We stayed at a resort that was right at the course at Heritage Hills, which was great for all the kids to get to know each other," Dado said. "They have a lighted driving range that is open until 10 at night and he was out there practicing his putting all night long. He is just a kid who really loves the game.
"I'm just so happy for him. He really deserved this."
