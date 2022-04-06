Geno Stone is officially going back to Baltimore.
The New Castle High School graduate signed an exclusive rights deal Wednesday, according to the NFL's daily transaction wire. Stone had been tendered by the Ravens in March. His deal is worth $895,000.
A seventh-round pick out of Iowa in 2020, Stone played two games that season after spending time on the practice squad. Last year, he played in 15 games for Baltimore, starting two, and picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for his first career interception. He also had 21 tackles on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.