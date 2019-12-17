You can call him Captain Geno now.
New Castle High graduate Geno Stone has been named a team captain for the 2019 season and San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl by the University of Iowa football team.
Stone, a junior defensive back, was one of four captains named at the team’s football awards banquet Sunday. Stone and senior linebacker Kristian Welch were honored on defense and and senior quarterback Nate Stanley and senior fullback Brady Ross were named on offense.
Stone ranks third on the team with 65 tackles, while forcing two fumbles, recovering one, and intercepting a pass. Stone earned second-team All-Big Ten recognition from Big Ten coaches and has started 20 games over the past two seasons.
Stone said Monday night that he was thrilled — yet caught off guard somewhat — to be named a team captain by his teammates and the Hawkeyes’ coaching staff.
“I was the only junior to be named, so I was surprised,” he said. “I’ve worked hard, so I feel really honored to be chosen as a captain.
“I’ve had a pretty good season and happy with what I’ve done so far. But there is a lot more to do.”
Iowa (9-3) takes on Southern California (8-4) in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. Dec. 27.
“I’m definitely looking forward to going to the West Coast for our bowl game,” Stone said.
