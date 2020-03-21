Geno Stone awaits NFL Draft as Iowa's pro day canceled

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
It is now a waiting game for Geno Stone.
With last month’s NFL Combine in his rear-view mirror, the New Castle High graduate and University of Iowa safety awaits the NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
Stone was projected as a third-round pick by Minnesota in a recent mock draft by CBS Sports, which ranked him the 12th-best safety in the draft and the 134th prospect overall.
According to CBS Sports, “Stone didn’t have a great combine but he has a future in the league as a box defender.”
Stone said he doesn’t put much stock in the mock drafts.
“The internet is going to say what it wants to to create interest for fans,” he said. “I don’t really know where I stand.”
Stone says there actually was a reason he did not reach the 40-meter run time he desired at the Feb. 23-March 2 NFL combine held in Indianapolis. He ran a 4.62 in the 40, not close to the 4.5 time he had targeted.
“I hurt my leg when I was doing broad jumps and it affected my numbers,” Stone said. “I had run a 4.5 before so I feel pretty sure I would have hit that.”
Stone returned to Iowa this week hoping to display his talents in the Hawkeyes’ pro day Monday, but it was canceled due to coronavirus scares.
“I was really looking forward to pro day so that I could hit that 4.5,” he said. “But the scouts know what I can do and my agent will get the word out to them.”
He plans to return to New Castle before the draft and will train.
“I’m hoping to get some of my training out on Facebook so the pro scouts can see it,” he said.
Stone said he plans to watch the draft in New Castle with family and friends. He likely won’t hear his name until at least April 24, when Rounds 2-3 are held.
“I’m hoping to go as high as possible, but I’m appreciative just to get drafted,” he said. “I will feel blessed to hear my name called. It will be a dream come true.”
