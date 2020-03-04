Geneva College senior Ethan Moose was named first-team all-conference by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Moose, a Neshannock High product, finished his standout career on Saturday helping Geneva advance all the way to the PAC championship game for the first time in program history. Geneva (3-21) fell to Grove City while Moose led the Golden Tornadoes with 20 points. Moose was named an all-conference performer in all four of his seasons and was a first-team selection for his final three years.
Moose finished the season averaging 16.5 points, second in the PAC, along with 8.6 rebounds, third in the PAC. He also finished third in assists (3.0 per game), fourth in blocks (1.3 per game), ninth in field-goal percentage (47.6 percent), and tied for ninth in steals (1.4 per game). For his career, Moose finished with 1,668 points, seventh all-time at Geneva, while grabbing 810 rebounds, fifth all-time in Geneva history.
Westminster College senior Ricky Roth (Ellwood City Lincoln) was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team. Roth played in 25 games for the Titans (15-11), starting 23. He averaged 2.2 points in 21.5 minutes a game with 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.