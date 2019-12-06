Game day: High school basketball season set to tip off

The wait is over.
Friday, high school basketball teams around the county and state will hit the hardwood to open the season.
The defending WPIAL Class 4A champion New Castle High’s boys team will take on Westinghouse at 8 p.m. at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House in the New Castle Tipoff Tournament. The matchup highlights a 13-game card Friday, seven of which are boys tilts.
“I think all coaches feel the same way,” said Red Hurricane coach Ralph Blundo, who is in his 10th season at the helm. “When you’re three weeks in (to practice), these guys need to play someone else. They need to compete against someone else. That’s the part that is exciting.
“We’re healthy and the big thing is you can’t overload them with stuff. We have our basic stuff in right now. The things we need. We’re where we typically are going into the season opener.”
The ‘Canes are looking to win their fourth straight district championship.
“We know who we are,” Blundo said. “We know what our weaknesses are and we know what our strengths are.
“We have to grow over the next three months in order to have an opportunity in March.”
Other boys games set for Friday include: Union vs. East Palestine (Ohio) at 5 p.m. in the Mohawk Tournament; Shenango vs. Beaver at 6 p.m. in the Neshannock Tournament; Ellwood City Lincoln vs. Hopewell at 6:30 p.m. in the Mohawk Tournament; Neshannock vs. Mercyhurst Prep at 7:30 p.m. in the Neshannock Tournament; Wilmington meets Laurel at 8 p.m. in the Laurel Tournament; and Mohawk battles Freedom at 8 p.m. in the Mohawk Tournament.
There are six girls games slated for county teams Friday. Laurel meets Riverside at 4:30 p.m. in the New Castle Tipoff Tournament; Ellwood City squares off against Ringgold at 6 p.m. in the Montour Tournament; Mohawk meets Plum at 6 p.m. in the Moon Tournament; New Castle collides with Shenango at 6:30 p.m. in the New Castle Tournament and Union clashes with Sharon at 7:30 p.m. in the Sharon Tournament. Wilmington hosts Karns City at 7 p.m., but it’s not part of a tipoff tournament.
The lone team not playing Friday is the Neshannock girls. The Lady Lancers, who won their first district basketball title last year (Class 3A), must wait until Saturday to open the season when they open with West Allegheny at 5:30 p.m. in the Ambridge Tournament.
“Ambridge has a dance Friday night,” veteran Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “That gives us an extra day and we need it; it ends up working to our advantage. That’s a good thing.
“I can go scout some teams on Friday. Naturally, everyone is geared up to play and they want to play at the same time. They know what our situation was. We’re not where we need to be. You never are at the beginning of the season. But everyone is excited and is working hard.”
New Castle’s boys team opens the season ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 4A according to the Sunbury Daily Item preseason rankings. Defending champion Imhotep Charter is ranked No. 1 and Archbishop Carroll is No. 2. Hickory, which ousted the ‘Canes last year in the state quarterfinals, is No. 4.
“What’s important is we know who we are and where we have to be better,” Blundo said.
Wilmington is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A and Shenango is receiving votes in that classification. Union is receiving votes in Class 1A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.