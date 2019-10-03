Three Lawrence County boys and girls cross country teams claimed section titles Tuesday.
The New Castle boys team finished 8-0 in WPIAL Section 5-2A. The Red Hurricane claimed its fourth consecutive section championship and extended its unbeaten streak to 33 straight dating back to September 13th, 2016.
The Shenango High boys and girls cross country teams moved their records to 10-0 with a pair of WPIAL 1-1A wins over Neshannock and Freedom on Tuesday at the Lancers’ course.
