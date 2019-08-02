It's 6 p.m. on Thursday. Frank Malizia, who is age 97, is at Cascade Park seated on a bench near the bocce ball courts.
Malizia is waiting on the rest of the league members to arrive for a night of competition. It's league night for the Lawrence County Bocce League.
"I enjoy people," Malizia said. "I've been playing in the league for over 20 years. Maybe 30 years. I like the league and the people."
And they like Malizia, too. John Pezzuti, who is 72, is the league commissioner.
"Frank is a great man and a great sportsman," Pezzuti said. "He has fun out here and his team has fun, too."
Malizia, decked out in a black World War II veteran's hat with a white Croton Dukes t-shirt and pair of shorts, enjoys the game of bocce ball. He said he's been playing it since 1926.
"The whole system of the game is fun," said Malizia, a member of the Croton Dukes team. "I've been playing since the balls were made of wood."
League members refer to Malizia as 'Hambone.'
"I just found out about it last year," Malizia said of the nickname. "My dad and brother had a butcher shop in Croton. I guess that's where that comes from."
Malizia still drives and he lives at home in Hickory Township. He attended New Castle High School and would have graduated in 1942, but instead was shipped off to the service. He estimates he completed his high school academics and received his diploma about 25 years ago.
"I played golf starting in seventh grade and I did running events on the track team in high school," Malizia said. "When I came home one day, my dad asked me where I was so late. I was at track practice. So I told him I was out running. He said I told you to the run to the store."
Malizia has a son Frank Jr. (55) and daughters Carol (74) and Kim (51). Frank Malizia owned the Ramada Inn on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township in Ohio as well as the Leslie House/Hotel in New Castle. Frank Malizia was a co-owner of the hotels along with his late brother, George.
There are 11 teams in the Lawrence County Bocce League and league play runs through the middle of next month. Participants range in ages from as young as 15 (Dante Micaletti, who will be a sophomore this year at New Castle) all the way to Malizia.
"Frank sure does love playing in the bocce league. And I do, too," said Emil Bucciarelli, who is 91.
