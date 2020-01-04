A loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart has left the Laurel High basketball team with a bad taste in its mouth — and a defeat in the WPIAL Section 3-2A standings.
What head coach Ken Locke feels was an unjustified intentional foul call with 13.2 seconds remaining resulted in the Spartans finishing on the short end of a 68-61 homecourt loss to unbeaten OLSH on Friday night.
Sacred Heart inbounded the ball leading 62-61 with 17.3 seconds left. OLSH star Jake DiMichele took the second pass and he and Laurel’s Landin Esposito collided. Esposito was called for an intentional foul to the chagrin of the Spartans’ bench.
“We were looking for a quick steal or foul,” Locke said. “There was definitely a collision but was it intentional? No way.
“There were other calls to disagree with throughout the night, but that is part of the game. But to have our guys battle back down by eight at one point and then a call just takes that way — that call determined the game.”
After DiMichele shot the two intentional foul shots, OLSH got the ball out of bounds and the game was decided by free throws in the final seconds. DiMichele made 9 of 12 charity tosses in the fourth quarter.
Locke got a technical during with 9 seconds left and Sacred Heart up by four.
“We like to keep our composure and that includes me,” he said. “I just felt bad for our guys because they played their tails off. Landin did a great job all night on Dante Spadafora.
“Now what matters is how we deal with it moving forward. We have to put this behind us and move on.”
Laurel, which has lost three in a row, is now 2-1 in the section and 7-4 overall. OLSH is 4-0, 10-0.
DiMichele led the winners with 24 points and Spadafora added 19.
Luke Barker and Marcus Haswell paced the Spartans with 15 points, Esposito added 13 and Sam Haswell chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Will Shaffer, seeing his first basketball action in 22 months after suffering a torn ACL, scored 6 points upon his return.
