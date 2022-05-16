A key player for the Neshannock High baseball team, Andrew Frye, will not be competing in the WPIAL playoffs.
Last week, the WPIAL voted 7-3 to not allow Frye to compete in the playoffs. Neshannock coach John Quahliero tried to appeal that with the PIAA.
The vote from the PIAA on Monday was a unanimous 5-0 to not allow Frye to play.
“I received an email from Mr. (Bob) Burkes, our athletic director, a little afternoon today,” Quahliero said. “The Fryes had an interview via Zoom. What happens after the Zoom meeting, the PIAA officials meet and send an email or phone call. It was a 5-0 vote that they actually upheld. I just got the results and to me that was enough because I knew it would be final and it wasn’t going to change.”
Frye was 18 for 36 at bat this season for the Lancers with a .500 batting average. Frye also had five doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs and scored 20 runs.
Frye, a junior, recently moved to Neshannock from Sharpsville this year and became one of the relief pitchers and key sluggers for the team.
“It was just kind of seeing why I moved here and seeing if I was going to be eligible; if I fit the criteria to be able to play,” Frye said of the Zoom meeting held prior to the vote. “I obviously didn’t but I’m just going to try to be the best teammate I can. It was upsetting at first, obviously, but now I’m just going to come out and support the team the best I can and continue to show my support.”
Frye’s on-base percentage was at 0.642.
The PIAA transfer rule dictates that an athlete who transfers after their 10th-grade year is ineligible to compete in the PIAA or District playoffs in any sport they’ve played in the previous year.
Prior to the PIAA’s ruling, Frye was informed of the WPIAL ruling and before a WPIAL Section 2-2A game against Laurel on May 10 he opted to be taken out of the lineup.
“Andrew approached me after the WPIAL ruling which was the South Side Beaver game,” Quahliero said. “I told him, ‘Absolutely not, Andrew you deserve to finish this season with your teammates and we need you to possibly get into the playoffs.’ We weren’t assured a playoff spot at that time. The kid played all year, I wasn’t going to mix up the lineup at that time. He was being very unselfish.
“I told him, ‘Look, things are going to change.’ I stayed optimistic. We all stayed optimistic including his family and our coaches. I said, ‘We’ll deal with it when we need to.’ The reason I decided to do it on the final game against Laurel was because of the fact we clinched a playoff spot, we could not tie for the section due to the loss on Monday and I thought it was a perfect time. We knew we were playing for a seed and the game was still meaningful. While it was still meaningful, I wanted to see how the rest of my players reacted without him on the field.”
Quahliero also commented that adversity isn’t something new with these kinds of issues including COVID and losing seniors to season-ending injuries prior.
“Moving here initially I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll get comfortable.’ I did and a couple weeks in I got comfortable hitting, fielding and pitching,” Frye said. “Now it’s just supporting my teammates. I’ll go back up with them tomorrow when I see them win; I’ll go right back up and be happy supporting my teammates.”
Frye’s season may have been cut short but he still has his senior year to look forward to.
“Obviously, it’s a little upsetting,” Frye said. “I’ll hold that all back and I’ll come back next year stronger having that in the back of my mind that I wasn’t able to play this year and do everything I can for my team next year.”
Frye will not be competing in the playoffs but his younger sister, Addy Frye, will be eligible to compete for the Lady Lancers because she is just a freshman.
“I’m her biggest fan. I hope she does amazing,” Frye said of his younger sister. “I think she’s going to do amazing with what she’s done so far. At the end of the day, we’re family and we’re going to cheer each other on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.