Neshannock’s Addy Frye is only a freshman, but came up with veteran plays on Wednesday.
Frye connected on a pitch for a deep drive to left field to send Aaralyn Nogay home and the Lady Lancers to the WPIAL Class 2A championship game with a 1-0 win over Laurel in a thriller.
At Westminster College, Nogay singled on a bunt before Frye brought her home. It was Neshannock’s third win of the season over Laurel, the three-time defending WPIAL champions.
“It feels great,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “It’s kind of what we were hoping for and expecting. The girls worked so hard and I think they deserve this. My thing is I think this right here was a WPIAL championship game.”
Neshannock will play Frazier, a 10-2 winner over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, in next Thursday’s WPIAL championship game at California University of Pennsylvania. A time for that game has not yet been set.
Nogay scored from first on the drive that hit the base of the outfield fence. There was no throw home.
“She hesitated a little bit on second base before she ran,” Lash said of Nogay’s run. “I knew once she started going she was going to make it. A great bunt.”
Frye said she was just looking for a chance.
“It feels great but I know we were all there for each other,” Frye said. “I knew when I wasn’t hitting well someone else would put the ball into play. Aaralyn came in and bunted the ball and I knew it was my turn again. I was looking for one pitch and I got the pitch and I drove it.”
The section rivals had a back-and-forth pitcher’s duel between Frye and Laurel’s Autumn Boyd. Both pitchers gave up just five hits apiece.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “We had a hell of a season. We had a hell of a game. We played three good games against them.
“We’re not done yet. We have states left and we’re going to make another push and get after it.”
Neshannock beat Laurel 6-1 and 8-5 in Section 4 action this year.
“It’s hard to face them three times,” Lash said. “We know a lot of those players. We know Autumn Boyd is just fantastic and you just have to go and keep playing and just think it’s another game and approach it that way rather than thinking about the rivalry and focusing on that too much.”
Frye pushed her record to 15-0, striking out 13 while walking two.
“It’s exactly what I expected from her,” Lash said. “She did great facing some of their bigger hitters. Just really, really great on the mound today.”
Boyd (6-4) took the loss. She pitched seven innings — the only batters she faced in the eighth inning were Nogay and Frye — while striking out 11 and walking four.
“She’s lights out,” Duddy said of Boyd. “Regardless, she was on fire. She was hitting some bats. She was moving it. She did a very nice job.”
The Lady Lancers were in position to grab a run in the bottom of the sixth inning with bases loaded and two outs, but Boyd ended the threat after throwing a strikeout.
“I think the hitting was good, but I think that tells you a little bit about defense on both teams,” Lash said. “Defense was even better. Nobody wanted to let anybody score.
“The girls played their hearts out on both sides.”
Laurel’s Alexis Brua got into scoring position after getting to second base on a bunt and error in the top of the seventh. Brua rounded first, lost her helmet, grabbed it and put it back on all before sliding into second.
Frye got Neshannock out of the seventh with three strikeouts. Frye would go on to get a strikeout and make a double play in the top of the eighth inning.
“I know it’s going to be tough,” Frye said on heading to the championship. “We’re going to have to focus, we have to practice a lot this week and just be ready for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.