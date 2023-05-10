Addy Frye has contributed an enormous amount of time and effort to better herself in the realm of softball.
For the Neshannock High softball team, Frye’s hard work has helped lift the team to 2022 state gold and now over 40 consecutive victories since the 2022 season when she arrived by way of Sharpsville.
On Thursday, the sophomore pitched a no-hitter in an 11-0 WPIAL Section 1-2A win over Shenango. The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule, but Frye went the distance and gave up just one walk and had nine strikeouts.
“We knew that we didn’t want to have to make up that game again. We just wanted to do the best to get it over with,” Frye said of the game. “In the beginning, it was a little different because we were on our home field but we weren’t the home team. It kind of just pushed us to play better in that game.”
“I wasn’t surprised. Addy does a great job,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of Frye’s performance against Shenango. “She’s focused going into every game. She knows what her job is and she’s going to accomplish what she needs to do. No surprises there.”
Frye also blasted a solo home run against Shenango in the first inning and plated another run in the second.
“I talked to Jackie the week before about trying to hit more opposite field,” Frye said. “I knew Shenango’s pitcher was throwing a lot outside so it was finally my opportunity to hit opposite field. It was a great way to start the game.”
“It’s great to have a pitcher who’s also an offensive player and an offensive threat,” Lash said. “I always say it’s one of those first or second pitches that she sees and she’s going to drive it right over the left-center, left field fence. Again, not shocked.”
For her efforts, Frye was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A daughter of Bradene and Mike Frye, the ace pitcher has been playing softball since the age of five. She credits her older sister, Courtney Frye, for getting her involved in the sport.
Frye commented on what strengths the Lady Lancers have this season.
“I just think we have good offense; we have good defense,” she said. “Everything is just put together.”
The one thing Frye said could be improved on was, “Energy,” adding, “Sometimes we go a little flat. Against Laurel, we came up strong in the first inning and we went flat for a couple of innings and finally came back. I think we need to keep our energy up.”
Lash talked about the evolution of Frye from coming last year as a freshman transfer from Sharpsville to this season.
“I still think she’s quiet a presence out there in the circle. I think there are times where there is maybe a little more pressure because she had such a fantastic freshman year,” Lash said. “Especially, just kind of coming in new and not a lot of people around in our section knew her. I think knowing how many strikeouts she had last year and the success she and the team had...I would say there’s a little bit of pressure. But, I also feel that Addy is a kid that handles pressure well. I don’t ever see her get rattled when she’s pitching.”
Frye invests a lot of time with extra pitching practice located in Portsmouth, Ohio.
“I travel four and half hours every other Sunday. His name is (Aaron) “Scoob” Alvelo,” Frye said. “His daughter pitched for Washington University. I hit and pitch with Jim Moats. I try to pitch with him three times a week when I’m not with Scoob.”
“It’s a long day. It’s about a 13-hour day when you’re driving there, getting the whole way home and doing a three hour lesson,” Lash said of Frye’s extra practice. “I said, ‘You don’t see many pitchers at all ever have a three-hour lesson.’ I can tell you watching her in that lesson from hour one to hour three — she’s just as strong in hour three as she was at the start. It really is commitment and it really tells a lot about her as a player and a student athlete. She’s not just going in and putting in her pitching time. She’s a great communicator with her pitching coach.”
Lash said the one thing that she’s very proud and happy about with Frye is their communication from the pitching circle to the dugout, adding, “She’s willing to communicate with me no matter if it’s positive or if she just needs to tell me, ‘Hey, Jackie, no. Let’s not throw that pitch.’”
Lash visited Frye’s extra pitching lessons with Alvelo, which only helped with the pitcher and coach’s communication.
“I went to some of her pitching lessons with her in the offseason. I actually got brave and put on the equipment and caught for her,” Lash said. “Even yesterday I had her pitch a little bit and we came up to the field and she threw it to me. I’m definitely putting on the equipment and I can tell you my hand will hurt for a few days, but I really think it’s worth it because it lets me see the true movement in her pitches.
“It kind of helps me realize what pitches I should be calling more often in certain situations. Communication wise, I think she’s very comfortable with me and I know I’m very comfortable with her so that I think continues to get better every day.”
Just like Frye’s pitching record, Neshannock is undefeated this season.
“I think sometimes we let that get in our heads because we don’t want to lose a game,” Frye said of the Lady Lancers’ undefeated streak. “We kind of pushed that in the back of our heads and we’re going one game at a time.”
Frye’s favorite pitch is her fastball.
“I’m a pitcher who likes to throw hard,” Frye said. “Whenever I see my fastball going in hard, it’s something I enjoy to watch.”
Lash commented on Frye being in a leadership position.
“I think Addy, because she’s such a presence there and everybody kind of relies on her, everybody looks up to her. I just think she’s a natural role model,” Lash said. “The kids see her work ethic and not just in pitching lessons but her work ethic in going to daily workouts with her strength and conditioning trainer. I think it’s just nice she has a group of teammates that go with her at 6 a.m. and they’re going before school starts. I think it’s just more leadership in what she’s doing every day.”
Frye praised Lash.
“Coach Jackie is a great coach,” Frye said. “She could be like a second mom to all of us. She stayed yesterday and caught me after practice. She’s really dedicated to the program and making it better. She’s an awesome coach all around.”
Frye said she is currently looking at Georgia University and the University of Central Florida. She hopes to major in exercise science.
What does the future hold for Addy Frye, according to Lash?
“I see big things. I really do. I know she’s getting a lot of looks. She’s been invited to some camps and I really think she’s going to have a lot of success,” Lash said. “She still has two more years of high school to go and that’s two more years of her just getting better and better. Where’s it going to take her? I really don’t know, but I expect to see her on the big screen someday.”
