Here is the basketball schedule for Friday, Dec. 11. It is subject to change at the last minute.
Boys basketball
Shenango vs. Mercyhurst Prep, 6 p.m. at Neshannock Tipoff Tournament (elementary school gym)
Neshannock vs. Moniteau, 6 p.m. at Neshannock Tipoff Tournament (main gym) 7:45 p.m., two winners and two losers play in main and elementary school gyms
Kennedy Catholic at New Castle, 7:30 p.m., at New Castle Tipoff Tournament
Wilmington at Laurel, 7:30 p.m
Springdale at Union, 7:30 p.m. canceled
Eden Christian Academy at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m. canceled
Girls basketball
Shenango vs. New Castle, 5:30 p.m., at New Castle Tipoff Tournament
Mohawk, 6 p.m. in St. Joseph Tournament with Neshannock, Mohawk, West Greene (complete schedule TBA)
Laurel vs. Burrell, 6 p.m. at Burrell Tipoff Tournament, canceled
Ellwood City vs. Montour, 7:30 p.m. at Montour Tipoff Classic, canceled
