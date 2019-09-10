Freshman gets ace during practice round with Laurel golf team

Caleb Gilmore had no idea what he had just accomplished.
The Laurel High freshman hit a tee shot with a 9-iron on the 143-yard No. 9 hole at Green Meadows Golf Course on Monday while practicing with the Spartans’ golf team.
Hop, hop, roll, roll some more. Then, kerplunk, in the hole.
“It landed short of the green, took two big hops and all of a sudden, it appeared on the green,” said Laurel coach Steve Skerbetz, who was standing behind the green with seven other golfers. “Sam Haswell said to me, ‘look, coach, it’s going to go in.’ It rolled 50 to 60 feet and went in.”
Gilmore’s playing partners — George Michaels, Seth Smith and Johnny Andre — erupted, as did the other Spartans team members.
“Everyone was going crazy. I don’t think Caleb had any idea just how special this was. I told him, ‘There have been guys who have been playing all their lives who have never gotten one.’ He was excited, but at 15 years old, I don’t think he understood the magnitude.”
Skerbetz said it was the second time in his 14-year coaching career that a player has gotten an ace.
Scott McKee got one on the No. 16 hole at Green Meadows in 2009.
“Now that Caleb has gotten one, the chance that he’ll get a second one at some point is more likely,” Skerbetz said.
