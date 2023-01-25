Bobby Fadden, a freshman, is one of the top scorers for the Mohawk High boys basketball team this season.
On Tuesday, Fadden supplied 17 points in a 67-49 WPIAL Class 1-3A win against Neshannock.
“The win was just huge,” Fadden said on the victory. “We knew coming in that they were undefeated at 5-0 (in the section) and that if we didn’t get this win that the section title was not in our hands at that moment. We feel good after getting that win. It’s a relief once you get a win against a rival school like Neshannock.”
Fadden went on to pace the Warriors with 31 points in a nonsection victory against Shenango on Friday, 78-64. Fadden was 20 for 23 at the free-throw line in that game.
“It was huge too because Shenango’s also a rival school. I know people from Shenango and I was going into that game knowing we weren’t going to lose,” Fadden said. “Their size was a little bit bigger but with them being bigger they were a little slower than us. We don’t have a lot of size at all, but we can run the floor and they did not do a good job staying in front of me. I was able to get to the rim, finish and make free throws.”
For his efforts, Fadden was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“I know, overall, the entire week he had played very well. I know Athlete of the Week typically goes to points but he did other things well last week,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said of Fadden. “He rebounded the ball; he defended well. He’s a scorer and we need him to score, but we need him to do many more things than just put the ball in the hoop. We don’t look at it as just points. We’re looking at the entire thing he was bringing.
“I felt like last week he grew up and he’s only a ninth grader. To play in two big games at home against very two teams with the crowds that we had — it’s not a typical environment for freshmen. He definitely rose to the occasion both nights. He was one of our leaders in both games.”
A son of Anna and Robert Fadden, the 6-foot-2 freshman has been playing basketball since kindergarten.
“My dad coached here when I was born and I would be dribbling the ball around and shooting with all of the older guys,” Fadden said. “(Dad’s) a great coach. He’s always telling me to stay positive. He’s always been there for me. If I have a bad game he’s telling me not to worry about it and that we’ll go to the gym and work on my shots the next day.”
Both Fadden’s father and his uncle, Brian Fadden, played hoops at Mohawk and have over 1,000 career points while with the program.
Aside from his father and uncle, Fadden plays alongside his cousin Jay Wrona.
“I remember when we were like five, six years old we’d be playing down in his basement. He had a hoop down in his basement and we’d always play 1v1 to 100,” Fadden said. “Me and Jay are normally the top scorers and Keigan Hopper and Mason Hopper pitch in, too. If they focus in on me then that’s a game that Jay’s going to take over. If they focus on Jay it’s a game that me and the Hoppers need to take care of.”
“They’re almost as close as you can get to cousins, but also, as good of friends as cousins,” O’Lare said of Fadden and Wrona. “That’s a special thing for those two.”
Fadden credits the coaching to Mohawk’s success this season and that the team’s biggest strength this season is, “How close we are and the bond we have as a team,” adding, “We all sit with each other at school. We’re always talking. We’re not really against each other at all. We’re always picking each other up and we’re right there.”
O’Lare commented on utilizing Fadden in the games.
“We’re always on him defensively. It’s just a natural progression from playing at eighth or ninth grade basketball to varsity basketball. You really can’t defensively take the possession off,” O’Lare said. “As a young kid sometimes you just take breaks as you try to adjust to a varsity basketball game. I think that’s what he’s been doing better and better. Whatever happens on offensive happens, good or bad, but he’s getting back defensively and trying to guard the same way every time. We’re putting him on some of their better players as a freshman. He’s been up to every challenge and we need him to do a lot of everything.”
Fadden praised O’Lare.
“He’s been a big part of my success...academically too,” Fadden said. “He’s always there, he’s telling me what to do. He’s keeping me in the right mindset and he’s always there.”
Fadden is one of nine freshman on Mohawk’s roster.
“I’ve been playing with them since I was in kindergarten,” Fadden said of his fellow freshmen. “My dad coached us from kindergarten to sixth grade and we were always really good. I can’t remember what our record was but in those six years we were something like 74-2.”
Fadden also plays football and baseball for the Warriors. The main sport Fadden wishes to play at when he reaches college is basketball but he would be fine competing in football at the collegiate level too.
“He brings a ton of energy. Every practice — he’s a talker, he’s an energy guy and he never has a bad day in the gym,” O’Lare said of Fadden. “He’s never one of the ones that comes in and is quiet and you’re wondering what’s going on with him. Most of the time, I’m trying to reign him in. I’d rather have that. I’d rather be able to tell him, ‘Hey, enough’s enough. Let’s get to work,’ than motivate him everyday. He’s here before practice, he’ll stay after practice, he comes on the weekends to get extra shots in. He’s a mature freshman. Mature on the court and 15 still off the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.