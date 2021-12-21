The Wilmington High girls basketball team has a new pivotal player this season.
Lia Krarup.
Krarup, a freshman, chipped in 22 points last Monday against Meadville, 17 of those came in the first half. Krarup then drained 21 points in Wilmington’s matchup on Friday against Rocky Grove.
“It was very exciting, my coaches really got me ready for that one and thank God of course, too,” Krarup said. “My coaches prepared me for that, all of them; my teammates as well, they’ve really been working hard in helping me through this year.
“I’ve been really working on my shot lately with a few coaches, I think I have it down, but you just got to keep working.”
For her efforts, Krarup was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“It’s something that we kind of expected from Lia, as she’s come through the program,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We know she had the ability to score, but she’s really been our catalyst throughout the beginning of this season.
“Her confidence is what I’m really impressed with at such a young age.”
Last year, Wilmington’s girls basketball team won only two games. Krarup has goals of seeing the Lady Greyhounds reach the playoffs this year.
“We’ve really been working hard for this and our goal is to make it to the playoffs this year,” Krarup said. “If we just keep working how we are at practices I think we’ll definitely get to...we actually already got there, more than two wins, but I think we can definitely put more on the board this year than from last year.”
Krarup, a daughter of Michael and Stephanie Krarup, has played basketball since an early age, going to basketball camps held by Ralph Blundo, which she attributes to her success.
“I’ve been playing basketball since around age six, I attend camps at New Castle,” Krarup said. “I started at fifth grade in New Wilmington all the way through ninth and this is my first (varsity) year.”
Krarup plays point guard for Wilmington (5-1), she commented that she enjoys the position because she can see who is open, allowing her to control the court.
“Coming in, as a freshman, asking her to handle the point guard duties, last year we struggled a little bit,” Jeckavitch said. “When we struggle on offense, her to kind of take over and be that leader on the offensive end...she’s willing to take it in or shoot the ball; she kind of does a little bit of everything on the offensive end.
“She’s multi-functional on the offensive end and she’s just been great early in this season.”
The freshman point guard also plays softball. Krarup has goals of playing basketball at the collegiate level.
“Trying to keep my teammates involved and getting them the passes, just like my coach says just keep shooting,” Krarup said, commenting on her goals. “When I get there, I would love to see my name up on the board one day, but that’s all about hard work and teammates, of course, getting me there. It’s all just working hard.”
