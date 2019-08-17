Maxwell Frederick led the way for the Wilmington High boys golf team Friday.
Frederick carded an 18-hole 103 in a District 10, Region 2 mega match at Deer Creek.
The Greyhounds shot a team total of 454, placing last in the seven-team field. Grove City took first with a score of 315 and Slippery Rock was second with a 324.
Hickory was third (334), West Middlesex garnered fourth (386), Sharpsville snared fifth (386) and Sharpsville captured sixth (394).
Cooper Cline collected a 109 for Wilmington and Brayden McCown tallied a 118. Ryan Onestak chipped in with a 124.
