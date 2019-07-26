Penn State’s football program garnered another preseason accolade yesterday when Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin was named to the Dodd Trophy watch list.
According to the Dodd Trophy’s website, the award “honors the coach of a team with a successful season on the field and equally as important, stresses the importance of academic excellence and desire to give back to the community.”
Franklin joins fellow Big Ten coaches Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Scott Frost (Nebraska) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) on the Dodd Trophy watch list.
Former Penn State coach Joe Paterno won the Dodd Trophy in 1981 and 2005. Paterno and former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder are the only two-time winners of the Dodd Trophy.
Franklin was hired in 2014 as Penn State’s 16th head coach. He’s entering his sixth season. He guided the Nittany Lions to a 9-4 record and a berth in the Citrus Bowl last year. Franklin’s compiled a 45-21 record at Penn State and his 2016 team won Penn State’s first Big Ten title in eight seasons.
Under Franklin, the Nittany Lions have gone to five consecutive bowl games, including two New Year’s Six bowls.
Franklin was named Big Ten Coach of the Year by the Associated Press in 2016.
