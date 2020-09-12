By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State coach James Franklin said Friday he believes most of the questions regarding medical policies and procedures have been answered and that the Big Ten can work to restart its fall sports season.
On Aug. 11, Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to postpone the fall sports season for Penn State and 13 programs in the Big Ten because of coronavirus safety concerns. League leaders voted 11-3 in favor of the postponement.
“I don’t think there’s any (questions) left,” Franklin told host Mitch Gerber during a Friday episode of Penn State’s Unrivaled podcast.
“There were about 13 or 14 medical procedures and policies that we had to have in place that was universal throughout the conference, and they’ve really been answered now,” Franklin said. “So now it’s getting everybody in the room and making the decision and say, ‘Let’s go.’”
Franklin added that “if there’s one or two teams that don’t feel like they can pull off all the policies and procedures in place, let them opt out.”
The ACC and the Big 12 conferences kick off their seasons this weekend and the SEC will begin its on Sept. 26. The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten as the second Power Five conference to decide not to move forward with a fall sports season.
Earlier this week, during a radio appearance on KLIN 1400-AM, Nebraska president Ted Carter said the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force would meet soon to set in motion a course for resuming the fall sports season.
“There is an awful amount of work still going on with the return to play committee,” Carter said. “They’re putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon.”
Franklin, along with his colleagues in the league remain in a holding pattern, but the Nittany Lions coach said he and his Big Ten peers believe they can have their teams ready for a season in four weeks.
“The thing that we know is we need four weeks,” Franklin said. “I think most of the coaches have agreed, and I know we have, that we think we can pull a season off with four weeks of preparation. It wouldn’t be a normal camp because you’re obviously in school full-time right now, so we’d like to be able to maybe use a modified camp model on the weekends.”
Franklin during the podcast offered a glimpse into a week in the life of Penn State football this fall entails.
“We get 12 hours – we really should get 20,” he said. “Every other sport in the NCAA gets 20 hours during this time. We’re not getting that for whatever reason, but again, it is what it is. We get 12, and we’re doing a good job with it. We’re going Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, where we’re getting pretty good practice and meeting time. Wednesday’s a little bit lighter. We do special teams.”
Franklin said players have the weekends off.
Penn State’s Beaver Stadium remained vacant last Saturday, the day the Nittany Lions were scheduled to open their 2020 season against Kent State. They’d been scheduled to visit Virginia Tech this week before the league shelved all non-conference games back in July.
