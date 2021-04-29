The Franklin and Hickory high boys basketball dominated the action in District 10, Region 4-3A/4A play this season.
The Knights claimed the District 10, Class 3A crown, while the Hornets won the district title in Class 4A.
Franklin (19-7) was ousted in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs by Bishop Guilfoyle, 53-45.
Hickory (23-4) advanced to the PIAA Class 4A championship game before falling to Allentown Central Catholic, 41-40. The Hornets’ Peyton Mele was named the region’s Player of the Year.
Wilmington finished 0-12 in league play and 1-19 overall. The Greyhounds didn’t have any players named to the region’s first or second team.
Region 4-3A/4A All-Stars
FIRST TEAM: Peyton Mele (Hickory) Sr., Michael Brooks (Grove City) Sr., Ben Cano (Greenville) Sr., Easton Fulmer (Franklin) Jr., Jackson Doyle (Sharpsville) Sr.
SECOND TEAM: Connor Evans (Hickory) Sr., Ryan Ladjevich (Sharpsville) Sr., Hayden Adams (Franklin) Sr., Brett Salsgiver (Sharon) Sr., Mack Staunch (Sharpsville) Jr., Luke Hostetler (Grove City) Sr.
REGION CHAMPION: Franklin
REGION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Peyton Mele (Hickory)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.