Francona feeling better, excited for 2021 season

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019 file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona walks in the dugout in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. Francona has assembled his coaching staff for 2021, but it won't include his longtime friend and bench coach Brad Mills. Francona, who missed much of this past shortened season with significant health issues, will replace Mills with DeMarlo Hale. The 59-year-old Hale joins the Indians after spending the past two seasons with the Atlanta Braves.