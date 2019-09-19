Riverside High senior Skyler Fox captured the Midwestern Athletic Conference boys golf championship Wednesday at Fox Run Golf Course in Beaver Falls.
Ryan Robinson finished second and helped Blackhawk claim the team title.
Ellwood City Lincoln was second in the team standings behind the scoring of Milo Sesti (76), Joe Hudson (77) and Tyler Richards (78).
Fox carded a 4-under-par 68 to head the 74-player field. Robinson shot 70.
It was the first MAC crown for Fox, who has won three WPIAL Class 2A championships in a row.
No WPIAL boy has ever won the title four straight years. The WPIAL Individual Finals will be played Sept. 26.
Fox’s Riverside teammate Justin Hand, the defending champion, shot 73 and tied for fourth. Riverside is coached by Bob Nathan.
Tennis
Lady Lancers compete
Neshannock High seniors Kelli Huffman and Margo Silverman competed in the WPIAL Tennis Singles Championships yesterday at North Allegheny High School.
Huffman defeated Sewickley Academy’s Sana Singh in the Round of 16, 10-3. In the quarterfinals, she was defeated by the No. 1 overall seed from Knoch Laura Greb, 10-0.
Silverman lost to the No. 2 overall seed from Knoch, Brooke Bauer, 10-0.
The Lady Lancers were one of four teams to be represented by two players.
