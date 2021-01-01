The Wilmington High boys soccer team compiled a strong season.
Alex Hough, Willum Sheffler, Mike McManis and David Roberts helped lead the Greyhounds to a 9-4 overall record and a berth in the District 10, Class 1A playoffs. However, Wilmington was ousted by Iroquois, 3-2 in double overtime, in the district semifinals.
Hough, Sheffler, McManis and Roberts were named to the District 10, Region 1-1A All-Star team. Hough scored one of his team’s two goals in the playoff loss.
Mercer won the region championship. The Mustangs’ Max Graul claimed the region’s Player of the Year award.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
Name, School
Connor Lengyel, Mercer
Max Graul, Mercer
Gideon Jones, Sharpsville
Alex Hough, Wilmington
Garrett Thumm, Mercer
Drake Carte, Sharpsville
Cameron Waid, Commodore Perry
Aidan Churlik, Kennedy Catholic
Willum Sheffler, Wilmington
Mike McManis, Wilmington
Cole Haddon, West Middlesex
Sam Ellison, Mercer
Liam Mount, Mercer
Dylan Cooper, Sharpsville
David Roberts, Wilmington
Second team
Name, School
Cody May, Kennedy Catholic
T.J. Ferrans, Mercer
Jayson Young, Kennedy Catholic
Max Ellis, Mercer
Elijah Asche, West Middlesex
Charles Krepp, Wilmington
Joe Saterlee, Wilmington
Elijah Hurl, Sharpsville
Joe Pfleger, Kennedy Catholic
Santino Multari, Kennedy Catholic
Ed Gerstnecker, Wilmington
Luke Lasko, Mercer
Region champion: Mercer
Region player of the year: Max Graul, Mercer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.