The Wilmington High boys soccer team compiled a strong season.

Alex Hough, Willum Sheffler, Mike McManis and David Roberts helped lead the Greyhounds to a 9-4 overall record and a berth in the District 10, Class 1A playoffs. However, Wilmington was ousted by Iroquois, 3-2 in double overtime, in the district semifinals.

Hough, Sheffler, McManis and Roberts were named to the District 10, Region 1-1A All-Star team. Hough scored one of his team’s two goals in the playoff loss.

Mercer won the region championship. The Mustangs’ Max Graul claimed the region’s Player of the Year award.

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

First team

Name, School

Connor Lengyel, Mercer

Max Graul, Mercer

Gideon Jones, Sharpsville

Alex Hough, Wilmington

Garrett Thumm, Mercer

Drake Carte, Sharpsville

Cameron Waid, Commodore Perry

Aidan Churlik, Kennedy Catholic

Willum Sheffler, Wilmington

Mike McManis, Wilmington

Cole Haddon, West Middlesex

Sam Ellison, Mercer

Liam Mount, Mercer

Dylan Cooper, Sharpsville

David Roberts, Wilmington

Second team

Name, School

Cody May, Kennedy Catholic

T.J. Ferrans, Mercer

Jayson Young, Kennedy Catholic

Max Ellis, Mercer

Elijah Asche, West Middlesex

Charles Krepp, Wilmington

Joe Saterlee, Wilmington

Elijah Hurl, Sharpsville

Joe Pfleger, Kennedy Catholic

Santino Multari, Kennedy Catholic

Ed Gerstnecker, Wilmington

Luke Lasko, Mercer

Region champion: Mercer

Region player of the year: Max Graul, Mercer

