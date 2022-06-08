Four teams remain alive around Lawrence County in a quest for a state championship on the diamond.
Neshannock High is the lone baseball team of the bunch. Union, Laurel and Neshannock comprise the softball contingent. All four teams will compete on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.
In baseball, the Lancers (18-7) will square off against Riverside (17-6) at 3:30 p.m. at Seneca Valley High School in Class 2A play. The Panthers defeated Neshannock twice in WPIAL Section 2 action, 5-2 and 4-0. Sebastian Coiro got the win on the hill Monday against West Middlesex and Cam Foy earned his first save.
Union’s softball team matches up against District 10 champ Saegertown (15-4) at 1 p.m. at Slippery Rock University in a Class 1A clash. The WPIAL champion Lady Scots (21-3) won their first state playoff game in program history Monday against Shade. Union scratched out a run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Raquel Zarlingo, plating Allie Ross with the winning run.
Laurel (18-4) battles District 5 champ Everett (22-0) at 4 p.m. at Norwin High School in a Class 2A matchup. Abbie Miles helped lead the Lady Spartans to a 17-7 win over Reynolds in the first round. Miles was 4 for 4 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
The WPIAL Class 2A champion Lady Lancers (23-0) put perfection on the line when they take on District 9 champ Johnsonburg (16-6) at 3 p.m. at Heindl Field in DuBois. Neshannock’s Addy Frye allowed four hits and struck out 10 in the circle to capture the victory.
Laurel and Neshannock are just one win away from a fourth meeting in softball.
If the teams win Thursday, they will meet Monday in the state semifinals. The Lady Lancers won both matchups in the regular season in Section 4 action, while capturing a district semifinal victory as well. The last two matchups have went extra innings.
Thursday’s baseball and softball winners will compete Monday in the state semifinals at times and sites to be determined.
The PIAA baseball and softball championship games will be held June 16 and June 17 at Penn State University.
The baseball games will be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The softball games will be played at Beard Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.