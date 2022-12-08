Four local volleyball standouts earned all-state recognition Wednesday.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin and Emilee Fedrizzi, along with Laurel’s Reese Bintrim and Union’s Elise Booker were named to the Class 2A All-State team.
Rubin, Fedrizzi and Booker are outside hitters, while Bintrim is a middle hitter.
Rubin tallied a .453 kill percentage with 62 blocks and 496 kills. Fedrizzi served 341 points.
Bintrim notched 212 kills, 88 blocks and 42 aces for the Lady Spartans.
Booker posted 230 kills, 37 aces and 11 blocks.
