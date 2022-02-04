Mother Nature picked up a second straight victory Friday.
Foul weather postponed the entire slate of games for Lawrence County boys and girls basketball teams set for Friday night. The weather that started moving in Thursday did the same for that night’s games as well.
The New Castle at Trinity and Nazareth Prep at Union boys basketball games set for Friday night were postponed Thursday. No makeup date has been set for the Nazareth Prep-Union WPIAL Section 1-1A matchup. New Castle will travel to Trinity for a 1:30 p.m. Section 2-5A battle Saturday.
The following boys games slated for Friday were postponed earlier in the day on Friday: Ellwood City at Mohawk, Beaver Falls at Laurel, Riverside at Neshannock, all of which are Section 1-3A contests. The Riverview at Shenango tilt (Section 1-2A) also was postponed.
In Friday’s girls basketball action, the Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart game was postponed as well. That game will be made up at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Beaver Falls-Laurel boys battle will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and will be varsity only.
The Riverside boys will travel to Neshannock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Riverview will clash with the Shenango boys at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
A reschedule date has yet to be set for the Ellwood City-Mohawk boys matchup.
