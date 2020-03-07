Foster qualifies for state bowling finals

New Castle High’s Jayliana Foster is bound for the state championships.
Foster, a freshman, became the first bowler in school history to qualify for the PIAA finals at the Western Regionals at North Versailles Bowling Center. Foster rolled games of 166-174-204-179-214 for a 937 five-game total, finishing eighth out of 89 competitors.
The top12 bowlers qualified for next week’s state championships at North Versailles Bowling Center. Out of the 74 girls to qualify for the Western Regionals from the WPIBL, Foster came in 74th. She beat the odds and her competitors as she rolled all five of her games above her regular season average of 152.
In addition, Foster’s teammates Lilley-Kate Gilbert and Dianna Troutman also competed. Gilbert finished 25th with a five-game total of 869 (just 33 pins shy of qualifying for the state finals). Troutman placed 67th with a total of 731.
