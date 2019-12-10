Perhaps the most recognizable face in the history of the WPIAL has died.
Charles “Ace” Heberling died Monday at the age of 94.
Heberling was WPIAL executive director from 1976-1997, the first full-time director of the organization. He spent 23 years as an official in the National Football League, 16 of which he spent as crew chief. He spent another 14 years as an NFL observer. He was the referee for The Drive, one of the most famous events in professional football.
The Drive was an offensive series in the fourth quarter of the 1986 AFC Championship Game played on Jan. 11, 1987, at Cleveland Municipal Stadium between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. Broncos quarterback John Elway, in a span of 5 minutes and 2 seconds, led his team 98 yards in 15 plays to tie the game with 37 seconds left in regulation. Denver won the game in overtime making a 38-yard field goal by Rich Karlis, pulling off a 23–20 win over the Browns.
Later, he was an alternate on the officiating crew for Super Bowl XIII and Super Bowl XXI. He was the replay official for Super Bowl XXIII.
“Our condolences go out to the family of Chuck “Ace” Heberling who unfortunately passed away today. Ace was the first full-time executive director of the WPIAL and held that position for 21 years. He was instrumental in making the league what it is today,” the WPIAL posted on Twitter.
Heberling brought the league into the modern era, established the WPIAL offices in Green Tree and took the football championships to Three Rivers Stadium in the 80s while growing girls sports.
