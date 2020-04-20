Former Westminster QB Dalrymple entering 31st season with Cowboys

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Football has pumped through Rich Dalrymple’s veins since he was young.
Today, that same fondness for the game pours through his body with a feverish energy. Dalrymple completed his 30th season with the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the 2019 season as the franchise’s senior vice president for public relations and communications.
Dalrymple, who will turn 60 in August, is a 1978 North Hills High graduate and former quarterback for Westminster College. He ranks in the top 20 all-time on the Titans’ career passing yardage list with 2,568 yards. Dalrymple is married to Rosalind (who goes by Ros) and the couple have four children — Kimberley, Clayton, Jack and Ty.
“My passing numbers were pretty high in a day and age if you completed over 50 percent of your passes you were doing pretty good,” Dalrymple said. “I don’t know that I got to that point in my career. We were primarily a grind it out running offense.
“Our teams were always undersized. Quick, fast and very, very intelligent. We were often outmanned by the teams we played. We would play the likes of Clarion and IUP, Cal State. We still had success because we had great coaches and we understood how to play the game and utilize their intelligence and their speed and quickness.”
Dalrymple competed for Westminster from 1978 through 1981, graduating in 1982. He helped guide the Titans to a 10-1 record in 1981 before falling to Concordia (Minnesota) in the NAIA semifinals, 23-17.
“It was just a great experience because you went there knowing they had a wonderful tradition and they had won national championships,” Dalrymple said. “You always felt a sense of pride in what you were representing but also a sense of pressure in that you had to uphold that legacy.”
In that magical season of 1981, Dalrymple was 105 of 216 through the air for 1,403 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
The Titans have produced five straight winning seasons and Dalrymple has taken notice.
“I often find myself on Saturday afternoons, when the Titans are playing at home, going online and watching the games that way,” he said. “(Scott Benzel) is doing a tremendous job. He’s got the program back to where it’s knocking on the door of national attention. They play consistent, winning football and they do it the right way.
“I’m still an avid supporter of the program. I wish I could get back more. I’m very proud of what they are doing.”
Westminster looks to continue that ascent up the ranks of NCAA Division III football in the upcoming season when it starts a home-and-home series against perennial power Mount Union (Ohio) University. The Titans will hit the road for that game in 2020 and host the Purple Raiders in 2021.
“I hope they get to play that game,” Dalrymple said. “Nobody knows what is going to happen right now. That will definitely be a milestone game in terms of where they are and where they need to go in the future. I’m pulling for them.”
Dalrymple’s football journey started at North Hills.
“I just grew up in and around the game,” he said. “My father Jim was a longtime high school football coach at Richland High School, which is now Pine-Richland.
“They had very successful programs there under coach Gene Sullivan, my dad was his top assistant. They won back-to-back WPIAL titles.”
After graduating from Westminster College, Dalrymple went to Otterbein (Ohio) College to work as a sports information director/assistant director of public relations for the school/school photographer. It was a role that would afford Dalrymple, who was at the small school for two years, a big break working as assistant sports information director at the University of Miami.
“I got a call and was asked if I’d be willing to come down (to Miami) as the top assistant. I just said, ‘when do you want me to be there?’” Dalrymple said. “It was the very beginning of the University of Miami dynasty. I was there from the 1984 to 1989 seasons.
“During that time, we won the national championship in 1987 and in 1989 under Jimmy Johnson and then under Dennis Erickson.”
Eventually, it was time for Johnson to move on. He was hired by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 as the head coach, replacing the legendary Tom Landry.
“Because of my relationship with Jimmy Johnson, after Jerry Jones had bought the team and they had their first season together when they were 1-15, the PR director of the Cowboys left to become a PR director of the National Football League (Greg Aiello),” Dalrymple said. “The job opened up and Jerry went to Jimmy and said ‘I have been in sports for less than a year, I don’t know anyone in sports publicity, is there anybody out there that you know that you like?’
“Jimmy said ‘I love my guy at Miami, but he’s awfully young.’ Jerry said, ‘we’re all young here, nobody knows what we’re doing. Let’s get him in here for an interview. If it works out, we’ll go from there.’ I was kind of in the right place at the right time. I got hired there right before my 30th birthday.”
Growing up, Dalrymple watched the Steelers win four Super Bowls as the dynasty of the 1970s. In the 1980s, he was with the Miami Hurricanes during the start of their championship run. In the 1990s, Dalrymple was part of another dynasty — the 1990s Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas won three Super Bowls in four years, capturing titles in Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXX.
“I wish we had won a Super Bowl more recently,” Dalrymple said. “I’ve still gotten to be a part of working for one of the most iconic and most recognized sports franchises in the history of the world. That’s been something you can only dream about.”
Dalrymple is preparing for his 31st season with the Cowboys as the team gears up for this week’s draft.
“We’re like everyone else in society, we’re aware of the fact that we’re in a very unique time. Nobody in any industry has gone through what we’re going through right now in terms of humanity, change of life, change of priorities,” Dalrymple said. “We’re doing our jobs, but we’re knowing that there is a bigger picture out there that we have to keep a greater focus on.”
Though Dalrymple has been with the Dallas Cowboys for more than half of his life, he hasn’t forgotten about his Pennsylvania roots.
“I do have a Terrible Towel in the office and a lot of Steelers books on the bookshelves and a lot of mementos from Westminster, Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania,” he said.
Two coaches with western Pennsylvania roots came on board early this season to join Dalrymple with the Dallas franchise. The Cowboys hired Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy as head coach in early January. In late January, the Cowboys hired 1998 Mohawk High graduate Scott McCurley as the team’s linebackers coach.
“Rich is a great guy,” McCurley said of Dalrymple. “It’s always great to have guys around who have those Pittsburgh roots.”
