Former NFL star Riley dead at 72

FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley waves to the crowd during a halftime 50th anniversary ceremony of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cincinnati. Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was later a head coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&M, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, the university announced. He was 72.