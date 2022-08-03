The New Castle Area School District will need a new athletic director come November 4.
Sam Flora will end his 24-year stint as New Castle's athletic director after sending in his resignation letter on Sunday. Flora said it was time and recent controversy helped with the decision to resign.
"The only thing I'm going to say is it was time, but the controversy over the football field was the icing on the cake. Chocolate icing with the sprinkles on the cake," Flora said. "It's a lot of years of doing it and sometimes you lose the respect. The community has been very, very supportive. It was basically time and, just like I said, that put the icing the cake."
The controversy over the football field refers to the New Castle Area District School Board approving the renovations of the new turf at Taggart Stadium to include "Red Hurricanes" written in one end zone. School board President Gary Schooley, who coached New Castle to the WPIAL Class 4A championship in 1998, brought up at an athletic committee meeting that the correct spelling of the school nickname is "Red Hurricane," without an "S." Architectural renderings had called for the end zone to say "Red Hurricanes."
"When you lose trust and respect in people there's no sense in doing it," Flora said. "I have a lot of friends and people who work with me. Those guys have been with me for my 24 years. Some guys have been with me for 30 years. Those guys are dedicated people and they never let me down. When you have a let down by people you think you know, that's OK. You keep living and keep learning when you get older. Sometimes when you think you gained their trust, you lose their trust."
Flora graduated from New Castle High School in 1970. He competed in football and track and field.
"I had a brief stint at Youngstown State University. I worked 30 years on the PA Turnpike, the 11 to 7 shift, as a first responder," Flora recalled. "In 1981, I came back and (New Castle) needed an athletic trainer. My job was suitable on the 11 to 7 shift to work as the athletic trainer. In 1998, I became the athletic director for a total of 42 years."
Flora's resignation comes after New Castle Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio's retirement in June and the hiring of Stacy Robinson as the new New Castle head football coach in March.
"The era has changed, the culture in New Castle has changed and the bloodlines are not there. It was time," Flora said. "The not putting the 'S' on the field was foolish and all they had to do was leave it go and leave it be. Then it started a controversy and the community rallied around it."
With the replacement of athletic director still in question, Flora says he mentioned New Castle athletic trainer and equipment manager, Randall Raeburn, for the position.
"My recommendation, and I did recommend him, would be Randy Raeburn. No one knows the job better than he does. That's only my opinion," Flora said. "He is a Godsend. He covers games and he's at every varsity basketball game, every varsity girls basketball game, varsity girls basketball practice. He goes beyond the call of duty."
Flora recalled his memorable moments as athletic director being involved with 22 WPIAL and PIAA championships and coaching track and field.
"It was just getting to be too much and I had to give up the track part which was a very gratifying sport to coach. You see kids start off at ninth grade and work so hard to get to the states," Flora said. "Another memorable moment, I would just say, was the state championship at baseball that came out of nowhere and our basketball team in 2014."
After sending his resignation, Flora decided to travel to Myrtle Beach with his wife, Connie, and reconnect with some family and focus on his health and relax. Flora has two adult children in Sam Jr. and Rachel Flora and 10 grandchildren.
"I've been treating blood pressure and heart palpitations for 20-some years and when you mix the stress with that, it's not good. My stress levels going through the last 17 to 18 days have been really high and my wife and I said, 'We need to get away and relax.'" Flora said. "I have one set of grandkids down here and we come down stay with them. Your health is way more important than the constant stress where a lot of this stress could be alleviated."
Flora stated after the resignation was sent, no one from the school board called him.
"I had one or two text me. One asked me to maybe stick around and I said, 'No, I made my mind up. There's no turning back.'" Flora said. "I'll speak for all the ADs — people don't really know what ADs do. Most of the time it's a thankless job and you're constantly doing things and getting phone calls. I'll speak not to the I but the we."
Flora said he leaves with "no regrets," and that he's met hundreds of people and unbelievable student athletes, fans and New Castle staff in his position as athletic director.
What's next for Flora?
"I like to fish so I'll do a lot of fishing. I'm the kind of guy who can't sit still so I'll look for something," Flora said. "It's time to relax and time to start worrying about Sam."
