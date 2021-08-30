At long last, the Nittany Lions’ 2021 football season is here as No. 19 Penn State travels to No. 12 Wisconsin (noon, Fox) on Saturday for both teams’ season openers.

Questions that have lingered since Penn State last played in December will soon be answered, and depending on how things end in Madison this weekend, more questions could arise.

Regardless, football will be played, and fans will have a fresh product to analyze and enjoy over the next three months.

Here are five things to keep an eye on during Penn State’s road contest against the Badgers this weekend.

Yurcich’s imprint

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will enter this season with this third new offensive coordinator in as many years. On paper, the Yurcich hire appears to grade out at an A, as he’s had successful tenures at Oklahoma and Texas. Earlier this summer, eighth-year Penn State coach James Franklin said he’s had an eye on Yurich for quite some time.

Unlike last year when the Nittany Lions’ offense entered the abbreviated season with minimal on-field work with former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year they've enjoyed a full spring and preseason camp period with Yurcich.

Penn State's offensive players have raved about the speed and pace of Yurcich’s offense. Fans will have the chance to see it first-hand against the Badgers.

Defensive line cohesion

Penn State enters 2021 without defensive line stalwarts Shaka Toney and Antonio Shelton. Toney now plays for the Washington Football Team, while Shelton this offseason transferred to Florida.

The Nittany Lions’ depth on the defensive front will take a hit after Franklin earlier this month said defensive end Adisa Isaac will likely miss the season with an injury.

Penn State during the offseason added defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (Temple) and defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo via the transfer portal. Both players received positive feedback from Nittany Lion coaches since their arrival.

The defensive line position has been one of Penn State’s most consistent in recent history, and it will find out just how good it can be this season when it faces a Wisconsin offensive line that perennially ranks among the nation’s elite.

Who is Penn State’s third receiver?

Last year saw the emergence of a dynamic one-two punch of wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. Dotson recorded career-highs while Washington established himself as one of the Big Ten’s most dominant freshmen.

Penn State knows that it has in Dotson and Washington. Now it hopes to add a third player to the dynamic.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Cam Sullivan-Brown or Daniel George will have the chance to be that player.

As a freshman, Lambert-Smith ended 2020 as the Nittany Lions’ third most-productive wide receiver behind 138 yards on 15 catches.

Sullivan-Brown (redshirt senior) and George (redshirt junior) aren’t short on experience. Sullivan has accumulated a career 119 yards and 13 catches, while George has 285 yards and one touchdown on 18 career catches.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz

Wisconsin opened the Big Ten’s 2020 season at home against Illinois last year in a Friday night game that drew the attention of Big Ten-starved football fans who waited nearly a month to watch their first game.

Mertz was the talk of the Big Ten by game’s end as he threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns and connected on 20 of his 21 pass attempts. The excitement was put on hold after a team-wide coronavirus outbreak impacted the Badgers. Wisconsin’s next two games were canceled as a result, and Mertz’s momentum was halted.

Mertz played in six more contests last season and ended the year 118-of-193 passing for 1,238 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions.

Wisconsin’s ground game

The 2020 season marked one in which Wisconsin deviated from its patented run-first philosophy and deployed a balanced game plan on offense. The Badgers ended the year with 1,152 yards rushing and 1,267 yards passing.

While Mertz’s role in the offense has many Wisconsin faithful excited about a passing game, Wisconsin won’t fully abandon its love with the run.

Jalen Berger paced Wisconsin’s running backs with 301 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. The Badgers this season also added former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi.

With former teammate Garrett Groshek (300 yards, two touchdowns last season) now playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, Mellusi and Berger should give Wisconsin a formidable backfield in 2021.