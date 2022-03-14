A berth in the state’s Final Four is on the line for five Lawrence County basketball teams.
The New Castle (Class 5A) and Union (Class 1A) boys will join the Neshannock and Shenango girls Class 2A squads in taking the court Tuesday night. The Union (Class 1A) girls will play Wednesday.
The semifinals are slated for Friday and Saturday. The championship games will be played next week at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
Three of the teams competing in the Elite Eight have reached the state championship game at least once in their history. The Shenango and Union girls programs are in the Elite Eight for the first time.
BOYS
NEW CASTLE VS. PENN HILLS
This is a Class 5A matchup that will be played at 6 p.m. at Robert Morris University.
The Red Hurricane (25-2) is the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL and is coming off an 85-34 win over Central Mountain in the second round. This is the ninth time in Ralph Blundo’s 12-year tenure his team has appeared in the state quarterfinals. New Castle won the first two times it appeared in the quarterfinals. However, the ‘Canes have dropped the last six state quarterfinal contests.
The last time New Castle won in the state quarterfinals was in the 2013-2014 season, a 57-55 verdict over Hampton. The ‘Canes went on to capture their lone state championship that season as well.
Penn Hills (20-5), the No. 7 seed out of the WPIAL, has picked up a pair of upsets to open the state playoffs. The Indians defeated District 3 champion Lampeter Strasburg (62-39) in the first round and District 11 runner-up East Stroudsburg South (55-44) in the second round. Penn Hills was eliminated in the WPIAL playoffs by Highlands, 51-49.
Michael Wells leads New Castle in scoring at 22.6 points a game, while Isaiah Boice is next at 14.4. Both have scored over 1,000 career points. Wells has 1,868 career markers and Boice has 1,044.
Wells poured in a career-high 41 points in the win over Central Mountain. He also has scored at least 22 points each of the last 13 games.
The winner moves on to meet the victor of the Laurel Highlands-Gateway contest on Friday at a time and site to be determined. New Castle lost to Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL championship, 60-58, in double overtime.
UNION VS. ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC
This is a Class 1A contest set for 7 p.m. at Clarion University.
The Scotties (24-3), the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL, are coming off a 49-28 win over Bishop Carroll in the second round.
Union has appeared once in the state championship game, falling to Scotland School in 2003.
Elk County Catholic (24-5), which won the District 9 championship, defeated Farrell (65-53) in the second round.
Matthew Stanley leads Union in scoring at 19 points a game. Mark Stanley, Matthew’s brother, contributes 11.3 markers a matchup. Peyton Lombardo is next at 10.8 points a game for the Scotties.
The survivor advances to meet the winner of the Bishop Canevin-Imani Christian matchup on Friday at a time and site to be determined. The Scotties defeated Imani Christian (66-54) in the WPIAL semifinals and lost to Bishop Canevin (58-45) in the district championship game.
GIRLS
SHENANGO VS. NESHANNOCK
This is a Class 2A battle and will be held at 7 p.m. at Blackhawk. It’s also the fourth meeting of the season between the schools.
These teams are WPIAL Section 1 rivals. The Lady Lancers won both meetings in the regular season, 52-32 and 72-25. Neshannock eliminated Shenango in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 35-17. The Lady Lancers’ win in the district semifinals pulled the Lady Wildcats into the state playoffs.
Neshannock (26-2) has won the last eight meetings against Shenango. The Lady Wildcats’ last win over the Lady Lancers came in the 2015-2016 season, 52-49, at Neshannock.
The Lady Lancers are the No. 1 seed out of the WPIAL and Shenango is the No. 5 seed out of the WPIAL.
Mairan Haggerty guides Neshannock in scoring at 16.9 points a game, while Megan Pallerino contributes 12.3 points per game. Neleh Nogay tosses in 11.7 points a contest.
Kylee Rubin paces Shenango (16-9) in scoring at 12.4 markers a game and Emilee Fedrizzi adds 10 a contest.
The winner advances to face the the victor of the Homer Center-Bellwood Antis matchup on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
UNION VS. PORTAGE
This is a Class 1A contest set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Clarion University.
The Lady Scots (22-2) advanced with a 38-35 victory over Elk County Catholic. The Lady Mustangs (23-5) moved on with a 53-35 verdict over Berlin-Brothersvalley.
Union is the No. 3 seed out of the WPIAL and Portage is the District 6 champion.
Kelly Cleaver propels Union at 13.6 points a game.
The winner advances to meet the winner of the Otto Eldred-Kennedy Catholic tilt on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
