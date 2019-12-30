By Kayleen Cubbal
There was no doubt in local circles that Wilmington High had a top-notch football team this season.
Now there is confirmation that experts throughout the state agree as well.
Five Greyhounds have been named to the Class 2A all-state team by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.
Making the team for the Greyhounds on offense were junior quarterback Caelan Bender, senior tight end Junior McConahy and junior offensive linemen Jacob Chimiak and Connor Vass-Gal. Junior defensive back Ethan Susen made the defensive team.
“I am very pleased to place five players on the all-state team,” Wilmington second-year coach Brandon Phillian said. “I think that just speaks volumes about the quality of our talent and the hard work these kids put in.”
Bender finished the season with 1,341 yards and threw 21 touchdowns against just one interception, while McConahy was one of his top targets, catching 37 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns. McConahy also was named District 10, Region 4 player of the year earlier this offseason.
“Caelan possesses great ability with his arm and legs,” Phillian said. “He was like an extension of the coaching staff. He was very careful with the ball, only throwing one interception, which came in a Hail Mary situation.”
Phillian had similar words of praise about McConahy.
“From the moment the 2018 season ended, Junior immediately went to work,” Phillian said. “He invested time in the weight room and that strength showed in his senior season. While compiling a number of catches, he was a relentless blocker from the tight end position.”
Chimiak and Vass-Gal helped pave the way for a Greyhounds offense that averaged 41.3 points and ran for more than 280 yards per game.
“Jake prides himself on playing a physical brand of football,” Phillian said. “He was never satisfied just getting to the man he was supposed to block. His goal was to finish every play until he heard a whistle. Jake is extremely coachable.
“Connor did a phenomenal job of continually improving throughout the season. He got better every single week. His willingness to want challenged and accept coaching allowed him to improve week in and week out.
Phillian also made special mention of offensive line coach Dave Welch.
“To have two offensive lineman selected to the all-state team speaks volumes about Dave’s coaching,” he said.
Susen and the ‘Hounds Hammer defense limited opponents to just 11.5 points per game. A star on the offensive side of the ball as well, he gained all-state honors despite missing three games with an injury.
“Ethan did a great job in our defensive backfield this season,” Phillian said. “He was a solid cover guy and did a great job limiting opposing receivers. In addition, he was a solid tackler when coming up in run support. Ethan suffered a partial tear of the MCL in week 5. For him to not only come back from that injury, but to be selected to the all-state team speaks volumes about his resiliency.”
Phillian’s team won its first 12 games this season, including the school’s fourth consecutive District 10 championship, before falling to Avonworth, 33-21, in the PIAA semifinals.
