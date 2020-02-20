Fisher claims area wrestling crown

Alexia Fisher of New Castle High captured the 117-pound girls division title at the Area 6 Junior High Wrestling Championships at Mercer High.
Fisher is the first girl from New Castle Junior-Senior High to qualify for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships, which will be held Feb. 29 and March 1 at the Cambria County War Memorial Auditorium in Johnstown.
Her coaches are Jay Matteo and Sam Constant.
