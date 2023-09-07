Cadyn Fish picked up a boxing victory over the weekend.
Fish, who trains out of The Foundation Boxing and Youth Center in New Castle, was unanimously victorious. He won all three rounds against Oscar Navarro, from South Park Gym in Pittsburgh, in the 132-pound division.
The bout was on the September Boxing Showdown III card, which was held at North Way Christian Community in Wexford.
