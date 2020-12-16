By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — What Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class lacks in quantity it hopes to make up with quality.
Fifteen prospects from the class of 2021 officially committed to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.
Wednesday didn’t produce any unexpected commitments, but it didn’t present any defections, either, as Penn State entered the day with 15 targets on its recruiting board.
“We’ve had very little drama on signing day, how we go about the process,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Wednesday. “The guys who are supposed to sign have typically signed. We usually have them all in by 7:30 in the morning, so that’s been good. I think that’s based on transparency and really good conversations with the families and our coaching staff, and a lot of them have been committed to us for a long time.”
The Detroit sibling duo of Kobe and Kalen King gave Penn State its first official commitments of the day. The Nittany Lions enlisted help from current NFL players, who played at Penn State, to announce and welcome some of the Nittany Lions’ newest members to the football family.
“In the first round of the 2021 National Signing Day Draft, Penn State selects, from The Cass Tech High School in Detroit, Michigan, linebacker Kobe King and defensive back Kalen King,” former Penn State wide receiver and current Chicago Bears player Allen Robinson said. “Shout out and congratulations, man. Happy Valley is the best school in the country.”
Penn State coaching and recruiting staff arrived at the Lasch Football Building early Wednesday morning and converged on the facility’s recruiting war room. Coaches and support staff donned masks, and cardboard cutouts of 2021 prospects occupied seats typically filled by friends of the program.
Four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall is the highest-rated prospect of the class, as 247Sports gave the Olney, Maryland, native a composite score of 0.9748. Tengwall was the first member of the class to verbally commit when he did so in March.
“In the first round of the 2021 National Signing Day Draft, the Nittany Lions select, from Olney, Maryland, Good Counsel High School offensive lineman Landon Tengwall,” former Penn State offensive lineman and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Donovan Smith said.
Penn State’s 2021 class includes four wide receivers; four defensive backs; two offensive linemen; two linebackers; one quarterback; one punter and one defensive lineman.
Penn State mined Pennsylvania and Michigan for a large portion of the 2021 class, as the Nittany Lions signed four players apiece from the two states. Maryland once again proved a reliable pipeline, as three players from the state signed with the Nittany Lions.
The Nittany Lions signed in-state prospects in offensive lineman Nate Bruce (Harrisburg), wide receiver Lonnie White Jr. (Malvern), tight end Khalil Dinkins (Wexford) and punter Sander Sahaydak (Bethlehem).
White was also a highly touted baseball recruit.
“I think I called him our version of Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders,” Franklin said of White.
247Sports ranks Penn State’s 2021 class as No. 21 nationally and fifth in the Big Ten behind Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State.
Prospects who haven’t signed will have until February to do so. With Penn State’s defensive line and cornerback rooms thinning because of graduation, Franklin said he and his coaching staff will look to the NCAA transfer portal for possible replacements.
“When you talk about transfers, we’re going to be looking at defensive ends, and we’re going to be looking at defensive backs from a transfer perspective on in a second recruiting cycle,” Franklin said.
